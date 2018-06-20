Trending
NBA

Luka Doncic wants to date Jennifer Aniston, buy a tiger, dunk on Kristaps Porzingis, own your heart

By
7 hours ago
Real Madrid v Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens - Turkish Airlines Euroleague Play off Game Four
Sonia Canada(Photo by Sonia Canada/Getty Images)

The NBA Draft is on Thursday, that magical night when we make sweeping career pronouncements on players we barely watched in college. While the draft's unpredictability makes it an entertaining watch, there are a few certainties: fashion faux pas, John Calipari taking credit for guys who were in his program for all of 16 weeks, and the Sacramento Kings messing up their draft pick.

In theory, the Kings shouldn't screw the pooch this week. Luka Doncic is widely considered the best player in the draft, but because the state of Arizona needs restitution for the money he was paid for the Wildcats of personnel makeup, the Phoenix Suns will likely select Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 pick. Meaning Doncic should go to the Kings.

Which would be a steal. Doncic just lead his Real Madrid team to the Spanish League title on Tuesday night, and won MVP honors as a 19-year-old at the EuroLeague Finals last month. He's a 6'8" point guard with unbelievable court vision and the long-range shooting that's so imperative in today's game. Plus, he's already a marketing genius, evidenced by this interview with Bleacher Report's Howard Beck.

In talking with the veteran scribe, Doncic listed his goals for his first five years in the association, which includes...dating Jennifer Aniston?

"I hear she's single now. I mean, she's nice. I just like her," Doncic says, with a sheepish smile.

There's a good chance Doncic's Ljubljana is just now airing "Friends," so Doncic might be a bit taken back on the havoc caused by Father Time. But Aniston is not his only goal in sight, as the playmaker wants to own a tiger (big Mike Tyson fan, apparently) and a Porsche 911, while making time to throw down a dunk on Kristopis Porzingis.

"I want to be King of New York," he says.

This is a franchise's dream. The Kings can't possibly screw this up, right?

How they haven't been relocated to Seattle remains a mystery.

Like The Loop on Facebook

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Weird Golf News

British teen gets driving ban for drunkenly going to McDonald's drive-through in golf cart

2 hours ago
Tour Life

Justin Rose's wife owns a stud racehorse with a perfect name

4 hours ago
MLB

"Are baseball players athletes?" debate takes dramatic turn as Cubs pitcher injures himself on...

4 hours ago
SEC! SEC! SEC!

Mississippi State baseball fan dupes news channel with phenomenal deadpan delivery of fake...

5 hours ago
Fight Club

Nothing says summer like a good ol' fashioned softball fight

6 hours ago
NBA

Luka Doncic wants to date Jennifer Aniston, buy a tiger, dunk on Kristaps Porzingis, own your...

7 hours ago
Movers and Shakers

Phil Mickelson is getting into the (robotic?) frozen yogurt business in a big way

9 hours ago
2018 World Cup

Polish mullet kid emerges as the next World Cup hero

June 19, 2018
Social Media Stars

Paige Spiranac makes 2018 Maxim Hot 100 List, gets placed in same category as Kim Kardashian...

June 19, 2018
Call Your Doctor

‘Gaming disorder’ is a real thing and you’ve probably had it for 30 years

June 19, 2018
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's underrated talent, Phil Mickelson's WTF moment, and DJ/Paulina move on after a...

June 19, 2018
Wild Morning

Senators forward Mike Hoffman gets traded twice in less than four hours. Hmm... wonder why

June 19, 2018
Survey Says...

Charles Barkley on Family Feud is must-see TV

June 19, 2018
Life Finds A Way

Jurassic Park "science" consultant says we could be reviving dinosaurs for real in five years

June 18, 2018
Historical oddities

The mildly creepy connection between repeat U.S. Open winners and rising LSU seniors

June 18, 2018
Memorabilia

You can buy the jersey J.R. Smith was wearing when he forgot the score of Game 1

June 18, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The Streaker, whether clothed or nude, is sports' most vulnerable creature

June 18, 2018
Local Boy Makes Good

How Brooks Koepka won fans for life in his Southampton neighborhood last week

June 18, 2018
Related
The LoopThe Phoenix Suns are not doing a great job of disgu…
The LoopLeBron James' hand-picked All-Star team is now offi…
The LoopThe New York Knicks top themselves by ruining next …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection