Trending
NBA

LeBron James sends Taurean Prince into the Stone Age with this vicious block

By
4 hours ago

LeBron James' offensive repertoire is so impressively massive we often forget he's a virtuoso on the other end of the court. (Well, we're sure the Golden State Warriors don't forget.) A six-time NBA All-Defensive pick, James put this prowess on display Thursday night against Atlanta Hawks, sending Taurean Prince and his shot into the Stone Age with this vicious block:

"WHAT DOES A KING ALWAYS DO TO A PRINCE!" might have overtaken "Do you believe in miracles? YES!" as the greatest call in sports history.

Gotta feel for Prince, though. Poor guy is a fledgling player, in his second year in the league, and starting to make a name for himself. After his LeBron run-in, Prince might quit basketball, head to a Himalayan monastery and take up a vow of silence.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection