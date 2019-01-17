Amateurs4 hours ago

Latin America Amateur Championship heading to Mayakoba in Mexico in 2020

By
Mike Davis, USGA Mark Newell, USGA Fred Ridley, Masters Tournament Bora Escalada, CEO of Mayakoba Lee Styslinger, Masters Tournament Ian Pattinson, The R&A Martin Slumbers, The R&A
Enrique Berardi / LAACThe USGA's Mike Davis and Mark Newell, Masters chairman Fred Ridley, Bora Escalada, CEO of Mayakoba, Lee Styslinger of the Masters and Ian Pattinson and Martin Slumbers of the R&A pose with the Latin America Amateur Championship trophy after announcing the 2020 championship will be held in Mexico at Mayakoba.

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic — Since the inception of the Latin America Amateur Championship in 2015, the event has gone to Argentina, Panama, Chile and the Dominican Republic. The one significant golf country in the area missing from that list has been Mexico, but that is about to change.

On Thursday, officials from the Masters, the R&A and the USGA, founding partners of the LAAC, announced that Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Club on Riviera Maya will hold the event in 2020. The tournament dates are Jan. 16-19, 2020.

“We want to cover all parts of the region, and when you look at what we’re trying to achieve with the tournament, it was a very simple decision to say Mayakoba,” said Martin Slumbers, R&A chief executive. “It finishes off all the regions for the championship in the sixth year. It comes together that way.”

The Greg Norman-designed course opened in 2006 and a year late began hosting the first PGA Tour-run tournament outside the U.S. and Canada. The facility also hosted the men’s and women’s World Amateur Team Championship in 2016.

The announcement was a bit bittersweet for the country’s leading amateur golfer, Alvaro Ortiz, who jumped to the early lead on Thursday at Casa de Campo, shooting an opening-round 66. Ortiz is playing for the fifth time in the event, but will be turning professional shortly, and so he’ll miss it when the tournament finally comes to his home country.

“For me, it’s kind of a shame, because I won’t be able to play,” Ortiz said. “But for Mexicans, we’ve been waiting for this tournament to be held in our home country. I’m just happy for my friends that they are going to get a chance to play it at home, so hopefully some of them will lift the trophy on Sunday.”

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursMatt Kuchar just set a career milestone known only …
Golf News & ToursMatt Kuchar hung tough when his game had other idea…
Golf News & ToursSisyphus Wins: After The Earthquake, How One Man Re…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection