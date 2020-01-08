Larry David deserves his own New York Sports radio show after spitting out these fire takes on "The Michael Kay Show"

Trending
For those who don't follow the New York sports radio scene (why would you if you don't live here?), I'll give you the short version of what's gone on at WFAN, the flagship station fa New Yawk Spawts, over the last month. Mike Francesa has taken on a reduced role, giving way for Joe Beningo and Evan Roberts to take over afternoon drive. Bart Scott left to go to ESPN, leaving Maggie Gray to pair up with Marc Malusis in the midday. Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti are still going strong in the morning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Was that radio nerdy enough for ya?

In other words, there was a lot of changeover, and it remains to be seen in the ratings on how the new lineup will do. Here's something WFAN should have done to solve all its problems: hire Larry David.

David joined "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN NY, WFAN's rival station, on Tuesday and he, Kay and Kay's partner Don La Greca talked all things NY sports. David, who is a fan of the Jets, Mets, Knicks and, surprisingly, the New York Rangers (I say surprisingly because no one cares about hockey), not only held his own throughout the conversation, he was brilliant. After listening to some of these fire takes, it's clear he follows these teams very closely. Someone should get this man his own sports show, STAT. Here's David claiming he told former Jets GM Mike Maccagnan to draft soon-to-be NFL MVP Lamar Jackson:

Todd McShay has nothing on LD. The "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator saw the greatness in Jackson pre-draft, apparently. No wonder Maccagnan didn't last. By the way, that Adam Gase/hat take is so good. Something seems so off with that guy, and we all saw it at his opening press conference when he didn't have the hat on.

Even more impressive than his football knowledge is his hockey knowledge. Here's David questioning New York Rangers head coach David Quinn's decision to bench No. 2 overall draft pick Kappo Kaako in the third period of a tight game against the Calgary Flames:

As a diehard Ranger fan myself, I feel David's pain. Why Kakko was not on the ice in the third period in a one-goal game on the road because he took some borderline penalty is a terrible look for coach Quinn. Fortunately, the Rangers ended a three-game skid with a win on home ice over the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night.

Prettay, Prettay, Prettay good stuff from David, who should be talking sports on the radio daily, though he'd never want to do it. We can dream.

