Korean LPGA set to resume play next week with three of the world's top-10 competing

The LPGA is still two months away from restarting a 2020 season put on hold due to the coronavirus, but women’s professional golf picks up again next week.

As sports in South Korea resume—the Korean Baseball Organization began play on Tuesday and the K League in soccer got underway on Thursday—the Korean LPGA Tour is set to play the KLPGA Championship at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, east of Seoul, May 14-17.

Sung Hyun Park, Sei Young Kim and Jeongeun Lee6, the third, sixth and 10th ranked golfers on the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, are scheduled to compete in the 150-player field an event that will be played without spectators. The purse will be $2.45 million.

According to various reports, players will have their temperatures taken before entering the course but will not have to take coronavirus tests before competing. This is due largely to the government having implemented targeted testing and contact tracing measures that have helped significantly reduced the spread of the virus.

Sterilizers will be installed on the practice range and players will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.

Players are required to complete questionnaires outlining any symptoms they might have experienced related to the coronavirus.

The tournament had originally been scheduled for April 30-May 3.

