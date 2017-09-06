Trending
USA

Justin Thomas has some sweet-looking USA kicks thanks to Michelle Wie

It's good to be Justin Thomas. Dude's still riding high off his PGA Championship triumph, has locked up Player of the Year honors in one of the most contested campaigns in quite some time, and his Alabama Crimson Tide decimated the Florida State Seminoles. As a cherry on top, the 24-year-old will be making his first professional appearance for Team USA at the 2017 Presidents Cup.

To commemorate his upcoming outing with the red, white and blue, Thomas' friend and LPGA star Michelle Wie thought JT needed the proper attire, sending these Patriotic bad boys in his direction.

Shoe game, strong. The very definition of game recognizing game.

Thomas has a deal with FootJoy, so it's unlikely these kicks will be on display at Liberty National. Still, if there's any question this is the Year of Thomas, Wie's beautiful gift left no doubt.

