Justin Rose on approaching 40, Olympic fame, and the pursuit of his next major

He's won a major, he's won a gold medal , and he's won the PGA Tour's pot of golf—the $10 million bonus (now $15 million) that accompanies the FedEx Cup . But in addition to having one of golf's most varied and impressive resumes, Justin Rose also has one of the game's most incredible stories of perseverance.

It may seem like golf always came easy to a guy who finished T-4 at the 1998 Open Championship when he was only 17, but that's far from the case. After turning pro the day after that amazing performance at Royal Birkdale, Rose missed his first 21 cuts. It took more than three years for him to earn his first European Tour title and another eight years to finally win on the PGA Tour at the 2010 Memorial. But since that breakthrough, the 39-year-old Brit has never looked back.

As Rose prepared for his FedEx Cup title defense, the now 10-time PGA Tour winner joined the Golf Digest Podcast thanks to his apparel sponsor Bonobos to discuss his early struggles, his Olympics glory, and his pursuit of a second major championship. Plus, Alex Myers, Sam Weinman, and Christopher Powers recapped Patrick Reed's timely win at the Northern Trust, the PGA Tour's latest slow-play controversy, and a short, but sweet pro-am experience . Please have a listen:

