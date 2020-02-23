WGC-Mexico Championship3 hours ago

Jon Rahm's day includes an ace and a course record 61 that has him in contention

By
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship - Round Three
Rob CarrMEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Jon Rahm of Spain walks to the 18th green during the third round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY — Jon Rahm’s day was already off to a good start with four birdies, including three from tap-in range, in his first four holes Saturday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Then a few hours later, he aced the 17th, the ball one-hopping into the hole on the 158-yard par 3.

It was the second hole-in-one of his career on the PGA Tour and the highlight of a course-record 10-under 61 for the 25-year-old Spaniard.

“I had just hit a three-quarter 52 [degree wedge] 119 [on 16], so same thing, same shape of shot,” Rahm said. “I don't know what to say, it’s just one of those lucky moments where you have the exact same shot afterwards and muscle memory to back it up with.”

Rahm’s last ace on tour came in the 2016 Safeway Open. He also had a similar round at the 2018 Career Builder Challenge, where he opened the week with a 62 at La Quinta before eventually going on to win.

To win this time, though, he’ll have to overcome a four-stroke deficit to leader Justin Thomas. Should he do so, it would be Rahm’s first WGC title and could move him to No. 1 in the world for the first time.

“The main thing I just need to stay focused on what I have to do, know that I’m not going to get as lucky as I did today, and maybe know that I'm not going to make every putt I look at,” Rahm said.“Just stay confident that I'm under control of my golf swing and keep hitting the right shots and hopefully get a decent start and give the leaders something to think about.”

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPatrick Reed absorbs the criticism, goes about his …
Golf News & ToursJon Rahm's day includes an ace and a course record …
Golf News & ToursWatch Rory McIlroy drive the green on a 400-plus-ya…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved