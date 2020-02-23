Jon Rahm's day includes an ace and a course record 61 that has him in contention

MEXICO CITY — Jon Rahm’s day was already off to a good start with four birdies, including three from tap-in range, in his first four holes Saturday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Then a few hours later, he aced the 17th, the ball one-hopping into the hole on the 158-yard par 3.

It was the second hole-in-one of his career on the PGA Tour and the highlight of a course-record 10-under 61 for the 25-year-old Spaniard.

“I had just hit a three-quarter 52 [degree wedge] 119 [on 16], so same thing, same shape of shot,” Rahm said. “I don't know what to say, it’s just one of those lucky moments where you have the exact same shot afterwards and muscle memory to back it up with.”

Rahm’s last ace on tour came in the 2016 Safeway Open. He also had a similar round at the 2018 Career Builder Challenge, where he opened the week with a 62 at La Quinta before eventually going on to win.

To win this time, though, he’ll have to overcome a four-stroke deficit to leader Justin Thomas. Should he do so, it would be Rahm’s first WGC title and could move him to No. 1 in the world for the first time.

“The main thing I just need to stay focused on what I have to do, know that I’m not going to get as lucky as I did today, and maybe know that I'm not going to make every putt I look at,” Rahm said.“Just stay confident that I'm under control of my golf swing and keep hitting the right shots and hopefully get a decent start and give the leaders something to think about.”