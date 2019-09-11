John Daly to undergo surgery on arthritic knee that has had him using carts

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – John Daly's cart-riding days -- at least in major championships -- might be coming to an end.

Winner of the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open Championship, Daly said Tuesday at The Greenbrier that he likely will undergo surgery on his arthritic right knee before the end of the year. He said after seeing his doctor last week that it was recommended he have a partial knee replacement.

"It's not scheduled yet, but the doctor says it's got to be done," said Daly, who is playing in this event for the second time in as many years on a sponsor exemption.

Daly is using a cart this week in the season-opening PGA Tour event, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, having been granted a waiver by the tour to ride a cart while competing in PGA Tour events and four-round Champions Tour events that require walking.

Daly was granted a waiver by the PGA of America to use a cart in this year's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black , but the R&A denied his request to use a cart in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. He competed in the opposite-field tournament, the Barbasol Championship, that week instead and took a cart.