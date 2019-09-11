A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier3 hours ago

John Daly to undergo surgery on arthritic knee that has had him using carts

By
Barracuda Championship - Round Two
Christian PetersenRENO, NEVADA - JULY 27: John Daly drives a cart up to the 16th tee during the continuation second round of the Barracuda Championship at Montreux Country Club on July 27, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – John Daly's cart-riding days -- at least in major championships -- might be coming to an end.

Winner of the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open Championship, Daly said Tuesday at The Greenbrier that he likely will undergo surgery on his arthritic right knee before the end of the year. He said after seeing his doctor last week that it was recommended he have a partial knee replacement.

"It's not scheduled yet, but the doctor says it's got to be done," said Daly, who is playing in this event for the second time in as many years on a sponsor exemption.

Daly is using a cart this week in the season-opening PGA Tour event, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, having been granted a waiver by the tour to ride a cart while competing in PGA Tour events and four-round Champions Tour events that require walking.

Daly was granted a waiver by the PGA of America to use a cart in this year's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, but the R&A denied his request to use a cart in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. He competed in the opposite-field tournament, the Barbasol Championship, that week instead and took a cart.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Rory McIlroy's stunned reaction to being told…
Golf News & ToursViktor Hovland, a PGA Tour rookie, receives advice …
Golf News & ToursJohn Daly to undergo surgery on arthritic knee that…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection