LPGAa day ago

Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton are runaway winners in the inaugural Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

By
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Final Round
Gregory ShamusMIDLAND, MICHIGAN - JULY 20: Teammates Cydney Clanton of the United States (R) and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand walk to the 18th green during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 19, 2019 in Midland, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It was an outcome few might have foreseen at the outset of the week, but the team of Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton won the inaugural Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with ease on Saturday.

They began the final round at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich., five shots ahead of the formidable Jutanugarn sisters, Ariya and Moriya, and shot an 11-under-par 59 in the better-ball format to win by six.

Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee finished second with the Jutanugarns and Na Yeon Choi and Jenny Shin tying for third, seven shots back.

Suwannapura, a Thai native, entered the event 106th in the Rolex Rankings, and her American partner was 269th. Suwannapura, at least, had one previous victory on the LPGA, in the Marathon Classic in 2018, but Clanton had not finished better than a tie for seventh in an LPGA career that began in 2012. However, she won the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout in April, her second Symetra Tour victory.

“I couldn’t even dream up to have won a Symetra event earlier this year and then to come out and win with Jasmine,” Clanton said. “It's so funny. This is the tournament that I wanted to come and play in. I was like, team event, I'm in, let's go.

“So I'm blessed for the opportunity. I'm blessed that Jasmine let me come play with her. She played great golf all week and we just kind of meshed after yesterday. We just felt really good after yesterday.”

Clanton had been playing mostly on the Symetra Tour this year, but the victory allows her to return to the LPGA. She now has earned exemptions into the next two LPGA events, both majors: The Evian Championship and the Women’s British Open. Suwannapura already was entered in both.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019 live blog: Shane Lowry captures f…
Golf News & ToursShane Lowry's winner's bag at the Britsh Open - Gol…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: These two totally eerie stats pr…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection