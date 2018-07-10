Inspired by Kevin Na's unique visor, here are nine of our favorite non-traditional hats that you can buy this summer

Traditional baseball caps haved ruled the golf hat game since sponsors started paying to have their logos on them in the late 1960s, but not all golfers have a hat sponsor. Players like Jason Dufner and Kevin Na have had some fun with their headwear as they've enjoyed the freedom that comes with sponsorless headwear.

Na’s most recent visor got some buzz as he earned his second PGA Tour win at the 2018 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. The custom G/FORE visor hat featured the words “So Hi” printed across it, which is the abbreviation of his home club in Las Vegas, Southern Highlands.

RELATED: The clubs Kevin Na used to win A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Earlier in the week at the Greenbrier, and during other weeks this year on tour, Na has sported another simple-yet-striking white visor with a goat on it—a $22 purchase he said he made at the Players Championship using his 30 percent discount that tour players get. See, even tour pros look for deals like most golfers do!

Whether you’re ready to try to visor trend or just need another cap to throw into the hat rotation, these hats are a refreshing break from the typical pre-curved baseball hat. Consider these options when weighing your next headwear purchase:

TravisMathew Men's The Lifer Golf Visor $30

Callaway TA High Profile Golf Visor $25

Nike Tech Tour Golf Visor $20

Under Armour Men's ArmourVent USA Graphic Bucket Hat $30

adidas Originals Men's Denim Bucket Hat $28

PUMA Men's Tour Driver Golf Hat $40

Click on the following links to shop the latest headwear from Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy .

Walter Hagen Gambler Golf Hat $24

Field & Stream Men's Americana Straw Hat $13

Sunday Afternoons Havana Hat $32

Click on the following links to shop the latest headwear from Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy .