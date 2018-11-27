Trending
Nope!

If you want to NEVER go hang gliding, definitely watch this video of a guy somehow avoiding death on his first ride

By
3 hours ago

I, like many of you probably are, am terrified of heights. Are there actually people out there who aren't?! What a bunch of sickos. Watching "Man on Wire" is all the thrill I need, and I promise you I was 10 times as nervous as Phillippe Petit was, and I obviously already knew the outcome. Aside from checking that one off my documentary list last year, I want no part of watching anybody parkour on a roof or backflip on a cliff in the name of seeking a "thrill."

Despite this fear, when I came across this viral video of a man's first hang gliding attempt gone horribly wrong, I had to watch. Normally I'd keep scrolling and return to whatever I was doing, but for some reason this drew me in, and it was an absolutely WILD ride. I bet it was for this guy too:

hfbhpyolv lcblex xjb..

Sorry, just had to dry off my slippery hands from all the freaking sweat. What the HELL?! Sick way to kick off a vacation, by narrowly avoiding death on your first ever try at hang gliding. If my hands are sweating just watching it, how on earth did his hands not slip and slide right off the bar and send him flying into the woods? Incredible feat of strength and adrenaline. I often wonder how I'd react in situations like these, and I can bet you it would not be in a calm, cool, collected manner. Look at this shit:

Right here is the key point. Would you take this fall, probably break your legs, but survive? Or continue hanging on for dear life like this guy did? Easy for those of us sitting at home watching to discuss. I know for a fact that whatever happened I probably would be too traumatized to break it down frame by frame with a YouTube video like Peter Kostis breaks down swings with the Konica Minolta Swing Vision camera.

The video, which was posted on Monday, has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times and counting. The question is, how many people have made the same "Wedding Crashers" joke after watching this? Not us! We're glad this guy is okay, and we also think he's a bit crazy for wanting to go hang gliding again, but to each their own.

H/T: BNQT

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bad Beats

Fan lets loose excruciating "NOOO!" as Hawaii basketball fails to cover on missed layup

7 minutes ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson's $9 million haul, Jordan Spieth's competing wedding, and the legend of Ho-sung...

2 hours ago
Nope!

If you want to NEVER go hang gliding, definitely watch this video of a guy somehow avoiding on...

3 hours ago
Detroit Blues

'Jeopardy!' skewers poor, sad, hapless, helpless Detroit Lions

4 hours ago
All The Details

In case you wanted to know Ho-sung Choi's blood type, the Japan Golf Tour's website has you...

4 hours ago
Bachelor Parties

An anatomy of Jordan Spieth's bachelor party/curling outing/wait what?

a day ago
Daggers

The Texas A&M-LSU travesty and the rest of the worst bad beats from Thanksgiving weekend

November 26, 2018
Grandpa Strength

Vikings grandpa puts Packers punk in headlock, is Green Bay's season in a nutshell

November 26, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The NBA's Western Conference is a brutal, riveting war of attrition

November 26, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Packers in danger of doing something they haven't done in...

November 26, 2018
Must-See Swing

Ho-sung Choi (and his electric golf swing) is back in the news, this time for winning a Japan...

November 25, 2018
Curing Charles?

Did Charles Barkley miraculously cure his swing yips?

November 24, 2018
All The Buzz

Tiger vs. Phil: Judging by the Twitter reaction, everyone and their mother is watching "The...

November 23, 2018
Have Another One

Tiger vs. Phil: The ultimate, fall-asleep-by-8-pm drinking game for "The Match"

November 22, 2018
Good Days

Tour pro says he won't wash his hand after meeting Tiger Woods and breaking course record

November 22, 2018
Freezing Cold Takes

Jay Williams becomes latest bozo to suggest a college team could beat a pro team (HINT: It's...

November 21, 2018
Gobble, Gobble

Golf's biggest turkeys of 2018

November 21, 2018
Thanksgiving

28 things we are thankful for in golf

November 20, 2018
Related
The LoopThis Swiss hockey coach is the most brutally honest…
The LoopSwiss freeskier Andri Ragettli has the craziest (an…
The LoopWith all the talk of pros playing (or not) in the O…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection