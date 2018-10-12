How you can win a free round of golf with Bubba Watson, as part of an incredible experience with Oakley

Most PGA Tour fans dream about teeing it up with a tour pro, but only a select few ever get a chance to actually do it. We're doing our part to make it happen for one lucky winner.

You'll earn a chance to tee it up with not just any tour pro—we're talking about two-time Masters champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner Bubba Watson. In partnership with Oakley, Golf Digest is sending one winner to Scottsdale to play with Bubba.

The lucky winner will receive :

Round-trip airfare (up to $1,200); accommodations in Scottsdale; meals for two days ($100 a day); an outfitting with Oakley for its Bubba Capsule Collection (up to $500) and a $200 Oakley gift card. And the best part: You'll play TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course, site of the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open, with Bubba on Nov. 15.

OK, so not only do you get to tee it up with Bubba, you get to do so at an actual PGA Tour site, which is one of the most recognizable tournaments of the year? Plus all the extra perks? Yep, this is real.

Click here to sign up for your round with Bubba .