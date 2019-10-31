Houston TV station puts up the most obvious World Series graphic of all time

There are few things in sports better than a World Series Game 7, when the marathon of the baseball season comes down to one deciding day. It doesn't get more dramatic, and everyone is aware of the stakes. Or, at least, we thought they were.

Ahead of Wednesday night's tilt between the Astros and Nationals, Fox's Houston affiliate put up the most obvious sports graphic of all time, reminding local fans how important Game 7 was for the Astros:

"ASTROS MUST WIN GAME SEVEN TO WIN WORLD SERIES."

WHOA! REALLY?! Even Stephen A. Smith breaks down baseball better than that. Kudos to Fox26 Houston, though, for not using "BREAKING:" as well. That must have taken some restraint.

