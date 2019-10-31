Trending
Fails

Houston TV station puts up the most obvious World Series graphic of all time

By
2 hours ago

There are few things in sports better than a World Series Game 7, when the marathon of the baseball season comes down to one deciding day. It doesn't get more dramatic, and everyone is aware of the stakes. Or, at least, we thought they were.

RELATED: If you think a World Series Game 7 is crazy, try a Game 8

Ahead of Wednesday night's tilt between the Astros and Nationals, Fox's Houston affiliate put up the most obvious sports graphic of all time, reminding local fans how important Game 7 was for the Astros:

"ASTROS MUST WIN GAME SEVEN TO WIN WORLD SERIES."

WHOA! REALLY?! Even Stephen A. Smith breaks down baseball better than that. Kudos to Fox26 Houston, though, for not using "BREAKING:" as well. That must have taken some restraint.

RELATED: Your handy old-school baseball cliché primer

WATCH MORE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Laughing Stocks

Is Leonard Fournette giggling every time the Jets tackle him the new Kawhi laugh?

32 minutes ago
Fails

Houston TV station puts up the most obvious World Series graphic of all time

2 hours ago
Monsters

If David Pollack really gives this stuff out on Halloween he should be locked in prison

4 hours ago
King of Halloween

Punt, Pass, and Kick Andy Reid is the pinnacle of sports Halloween costumes

4 hours ago
Get well soon, Steph

Stephen Curry's broken hand shakes up the celebrity golf circuit

7 hours ago
Business = Booming

Don't freak out, but Americans have spent $490 million on pet costumes this year

a day ago
Viral Videos

Austin Ekeler does one-handed pullups while he reads, might be the best multi-tasker ever

October 30, 2019
Memory Lane

If you think Game 7 of the World Series is going to be crazy, you should have been there for 8

October 30, 2019
Life Lessons

High school basketball coach posterizes his own player to the delight of his team

October 30, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Making...

October 30, 2019
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Thomas Pieters becomes latest victim of Euro Tour's 'Chase The Ace' challenge, somehow doesn't...

October 29, 2019
Happy Birthday

The Bengals just benched Andy Dalton . . . on his birthday

October 29, 2019
Doppelgangers

Giant Jimmy Graham and tiny Packers athletic trainer unveil best Halloween buddy costume ever

October 29, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ record-tying win, Brooks Koepka’s bold Halloween costume, and the craziest tee in...

October 29, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The Folding Irish

October 28, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The Michigan lineman who went full 'Blind Side' on a Notre Dame player is our college football...

October 28, 2019
Viral Videos

We are still trying to wrap our heads around this ridiculous Bubba Watson tee shot

October 28, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Oh no, the Bears did it again

October 28, 2019
Related
The LoopIs Leonard Fournette giggling every time the Jets t…
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy on Tiger Woods' 82 PGA Tour wins: "I'l…
Golf News & ToursLouis Oosthuizen offered a rather honest assessment…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved