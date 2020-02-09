Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

There are certain golf courses played on the PGA Tour where the prize money earned for winning the event is secondary to the bragging rights that come with a victory. Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of those courses.

Nick Taylor, the leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one stroke over Phil Mickelson entering Sunday’s final round, is among those who’s admiration for Pebble Beach would make a win on the famed course all the more meaningful. He spoke earlier in the week about how fond he is of Pebble, having grown up on a Poa annua course in his native Canada.

“Yeah, I really love coming to this stop,” Taylor said. “I feel like from here and the next few months, are probably my favorite stretch of golf tournaments.”

It’s not just Taylor that has admiration for Pebble Beach, though. So does Mickelson, who also knows a thing or five about winning at Pebble Beach. The 49-year-old is the defending champion and trying for a record sixth win in the tournament.

It will be the first time Taylor has been paired with Mickelson on tour, and Taylor knows he will have a challenge on hand given Mickelson’s experience on the course and the fact he will be a fan favorite on Sunday.

“I’m sure I won’t be the crowd favorite,” Taylor said.

“Not having played with Phil, it's going to be a new experience, for that reason,” Taylor said. “Not really trying to pay attention to what he's doing. Obviously, if he makes a putt, or great shot, the crowd’s going to go wild. I’ve just got to do my own thing, try to block all that out. Easier said than done, without having done it before, but I’ll do the best I can.”

What would be best is to probably forget about the prize money payout that's also on the line. The purse at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is $7.8 million with the winner taking home $1.4 million. Here's the prize money payout for each golfer who makes the 54-hole cut.

Win: $1,404,000

2: $850,200

3: $538,200

4: $382,200

5: $319,800

6: $282,750

7: $263,250

8: $243,750

9: $228,150

10: $212,550

11: $196,950

12: $181,350

13: $165,750

14: $150,150

15: $142,350

16: $134,550

17: $126,750

18: $118,950

19: $111,150

20: $103,350

21: $95,550

22: $87,750

23: $81,510

24: $75,270

25: $69,030

26: $62,790

27: $60,450

28: $58,110

29: $55,770

30: $53,430

31: $51,090

32: $48,750

33: $46,410

34: $44,460

35: $42,510

36: $40,560

37: $38,610

38: $37,050

39: $35,490

40: $33,930

41: $32,370

42: $30,810

43: $29,250

44: $27,690

45: $26,130

46: $24,570

47: $23,010

48: $21,762

49: $20,670

50: $20,046

51: $19,578

52: $19,110

53: $18,798

54: $18,486

55: $18,330

56: $18,174

57: $18,018

58: $17,862

59: $17,706

60: $17,550

61: $17,394

62: $17,238

63: $17,082

64: $16,926

65: $16,770

66: $16,614

67: $16,458

68: $16,302

