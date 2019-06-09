Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open

After 14 holes in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, it was clear who the winner would be. Rory McIlroy had just made his ninth birdie of the day, stretching his lead to eight strokes at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. The drama was not who would grab the $1.368 million winner's check, but would Rory perhaps become just the second player in PGA Tour history to shoot a sub-60 final round to win (David Duval being the first back at the 1999 Bob Hope Classic).

Needing birdie on the 18th hole for a 59, McIlroy had to "settle" with a nine-under 61 when he made bogey after hitting his approach shot into a greenside bunker. Still, his performance earned him a seven-stroke victory, his 16th career title on the PGA Tour. More importantly, perhaps, given how strong McIlroy's ball-striking looked in the final round on Sunday, his confidence has to be overflowing as he heads to Pebble Beach and the U.S. Open, where tip-top ball-striking will be at a premium.

As they played for second place in Canada, here's a look at how much money everyone in the field who made the cut can earn. We'll update the numbers to reflect players real earnings at day's end.

1: Rory McIlroy, -22, $1,368,000

T-2: Shane Lowry,-15, $668,800

T-2: Webb Simpson, -15, $668,800

T-4: Matt Kuchar, -13, $334,400

T-4: Brandt Snedeker, -13, $334,400

6: Adam Hadwin, -12, $273,600

7: Sungjae Im, -11, $254,600

T-8: Graeme McDowell, -10, $220,400

T-8: Henrik Stenson, -10, $220,400

T-8: Danny Willett, -10, $220,400

T-11: Sebastián Muñoz, -9, $174,800

T-11: Wes Roach, -9, $174,800

T-11: Cameron Tringale, -9, $174,800

T-14: Jonathan Byrd, -8, $125,400

T-14: Mackenzie Hughes, -8, $125,400

T-14: Stephan Jaeger, -8, $125,400

T-14: Hank Lebioda, -8, $125,400

T-14: Collin Morikawa, -8, $125,400

T-14: José de Jesús Rodríguez, -8, $125,400

T-20: Paul Barjon, -7, $79,257.15

T-20: Ben Silverman, -7, $79,257.15

T-20: Harris English, -7, $79,257.14

T-20: Dustin Johnson, -7, $79,257.14

T-20: Danny Lee, -7, $79,257.14

T-20: Justin Thomas, -7, $79,257.14

T-20: Erik van Rooyen, -7, $79,257.14

T-27: Sangmoon Bae, -6, $55,100

T-27: Jim Furyk, -6, $55,100

T-27: Joey Garber, -6, $55,100

T-27: Nick Taylor, -6, $55,100

T-31: Scott Brown, -5, $46,075

T-31: Peter Malnati, -5, $46,075

T-31: Joaquin Niemann, -5, $46,075

T-31: Chris Thompson, -5, $46,075

T-35: Talor Gooch, -4, $34,326.67

T-35: Zach Johnson, -4, $34,326.67

T-35: Ryan Palmer, -4, $34,326.67

T-35: Rod Pampling, -4, $34,326.67

T-35: Harold Varner III, -4, $34,326.67

T-35: Jimmy Walker, -4, $34,326.67

T-35: Daniel Berger, -4, $34,326.66

T-35: Roberto Castro, -4, $34,326.66

T-35: Robert Streb, -4, $34,326.66

T-44: Keegan Bradley, -3, $22,977.34

T-44: Kevin Tway, -3, $22,977.34

T-44: Jonas Blixt, -3, $22,977.33

T-44: Ben Crane -3, $22,977.33

T-44: J.J. Spaun, -3, $22,977.33

T-44: Peter Uihlein, -3, $22,977.33

T-50: Cody Gribble, -2, $18,189.34

T-50: Martin Laird, -2, $18,189.34

T-50: Brian Harman, -2, $18,189.33

T-50: Colt Knost, -2, $18,189.33

T-50: Brooks Koepka, -2, $18,189.33

T-50: Scott Langley, -2, $18,189.33

T-56: Jim Knous, -1, $17,176

T-56: Adam Schenk, -1, $17,176

T-56: Roger Sloan, -1, $17,176

59: Dylan Frittelli, E, $16,872

T-60: Tyler Duncan, +1, $16,568

T-60: George McNeill, +1, $16,568

T-60: Sepp Straka, +1, $16,568

T-63: Brian Gay, +2, $15,960

T-63: Alex Noren, +2, $15,960

T-63: Josh Teater, +2, $15,960

T-63: D.J. Trahan, +2, $15,960

T-63: Bubba Watson, +2, $15,960

68: Dominic Bozzelli, +4, $15,504

69: Richard Jung, +5, $15,352

70: Jake Knapp, +7, $15,200

71: Kelly Kraft, +10, $15,048

