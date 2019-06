Admit it, you probably didn't think Hannah Green would hang on to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Never mind that 22-year-old Aussie had never been leading a major championship entering the final round, let alone a LPGA event. Right behind her on the leader board starting the final round at Hazeltine National was a two-time LPGA player of the year in Ariya Jutanugarn. And three other former major winners were within five strokes. Green couldn't stumble, or she would be passed on Sunday.

But Green silenced all the doubters, shooting a even-par 72 to finish one stroke better than Sung Hyun Park, posting a nine-under 279 total. With her win, Green claimed the $577,500 first-place chek, which raised her season money earnings to $694,003 and her career earnings to $938,477.

How much did everybody who made the cut earn this week in Chaska, Minn.? Here's the results with the prize money payout for each golfer from the $3.85 million.

Win: Hannah Green, -9, $577,500

2: Sung Hyun Park, -8, $349,816

T-3: Mel Reid, -6, $225,037.50

T-3: Nelly Korda, -6, $225,037.50

T-5: Danielle Kang, -5, $143,641.50

T-5: Lizette Salas, -5, $143,641.50

T-7, Mirim Lee, -4, $96,080.66

T-7: Hyo Koo Kim, -4, $96,080.66

T-7: Inbee Park, -4, $96,080.66

T-10: So Yeon Ryu, -3, $69,808.25

T-10: Lydia Ko, -3, $69,808.25

T-10: Megan Kang, -3, $69,808.25

T-10: Ariya Jutanugarn, -3, $69,808.25

T-14: Nasa Hataoka, -2, $51,646.66

T-14: Sarah Schmelzel, -2, $51,646.66

T-14: Pajaree Anannarukarn, -2, $51,646.66

T-14: Pornanong Phatlum, -2, $51,646.66

T-14: In-Kyung Kim, -2, $51,646.66

T-14: Jin Young Ko, -2, $51,646.66

20: Sei Young Kim, -1, $44,049

T-21: Jessica Korda, E, $39,492.20

T-21: Britttany Lang, E, $39,492.20

T-21: Lauren Stephenson, E, $39,492.20

T-21: Amy Yang, E, $39,492.20

T-21: Angel Lin, E, $39,492.20

T-26: Brittany Altomare, +1, $33,228.75

T-26: Georgia Hall, +1, $33,228.75

T-26: Lexi Thompson, +1, $33,228.75

T-26: Moriya Jutanugarn, +1, $33,228.75

T-30: Jeongeun Lee6, +2, $26,702.71

T-30: Daniela Darquea, +2, $26,702.71

T-30: Brooke Henderson, +2, $26,702.71

T-30: Minjee Lee, +2, $26,702.71

T-30: Chella Choi, +2, $26,702.71

T-30: In Gee Chun, +2, $26,702.71

T-30: Annie Park, +2, $26,702.71

T-37: Wei-ling Hsu, +3, $20,396.80

T-37: Marina Alex, +3, $20,396.80

T-37: Azahara Munoz, +3, $20,396.80

T-37: Jenny Shin, +3, $20,396.80

T-37: Pavarisa Yokutan, +3, $20,396.80

T-37: Haeji Kang, +3, $20,396.80

T-43: Yu Liu, +4, $16,316.60

T-43: Mariah Stackhouse, +4, $16,316.60

T-43: Caroline Masson, +4, $16,316.60

T-43: Gemma Dryburgh, +4, $16,316.60

T-43: Xiyu Lin, +4, $16,316.60

T-48: Jheon Eun Lee, +5, $13,520.60

T-48: Maria Fassi, +5, $13,520.60

T-48: Madelene Sagstrom, +5, $13,520.60

T-48: Maria Jo Uribe, +5, $13,520.60

T-48: Carlota Ciganda, +5, $13,520.60

T-53: Su Oh, +6, $11,107.42

T-53: Alena Sharp, +6, $11,107.42

T-53: Kendall Dye, +6, $11,107.42

T-53: Celine Boutier, +6, $11,107.42

T-53: Nuria Iturrioz, +6, $11,107.42 T-53: Tiffany Joh, +6, $11,107.42 T-53: Caroline Hedwall, +6, $11,107.42

T-60: Cristie Kerr, +7, $9,097

T-60: Sakura Yokomine, +7, $9,097

T-60: Peiyun Chien, +7, $9,097

T-60: Pernilla Lindberg, +7, $9,097

T-60: Kristen Gillman, +7, $9,097

T-60: Jennifer Song, +7, $9,097

T-66: Jaye Marie Green, +8, $8,139

T-66: Wichanee Meechai, +8, $8,139

T-66: Sandra Gal, +8, $8,139

T-66: Angela Stanford, +8, $8,139

70: Jane Park, +9, $7,661

T-71: Mi Hyang Lee, +10, $7,468.33

T-71: Na Yeon Choi, +10, $7,468.33

T-71: Anne Van Dam, +10, $7,468.33

T-74: Ryann O'Toole, +11, $7,188

T-74: Karine Icher, +11, $7,188

T-74: Katherin Perry, +11, $7,188

77: Marissa Steen, +13, $7,008

T-78: Sarah Burnham, +15, $6,874.50

T-78: Jimin Kang, +15, $6,874.50

80: Kris Tamulis, +19, $6,743

