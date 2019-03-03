Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Honda Classic

Keith Mitchell had pulled in just over $2,000,000 in career earnings before this week's Honda Classic. His bank account is about to see a nice boost.

Mitchell, in just his 40th start on tour, found pay dirt at PGA National, his nine-under score good enough for a one-shot victory over heavyweights Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler. A feat impressive in itself, especially when considering it was Mitchell's first win on any professional circuit. The University of Georgia product played the final seven holes in four under, including an up-and-down for birdie from 130 yards out on the 18th.

The final birdie came off a drilled 15-foot putt. That Mitchell entered the week ranked 218th in strokes gained/putting—out of 221 qualified players—underlines just how money the man was when it mattered the most. For his efforts, Mitchell was rewarded a $1.2 million winner's check.

Speaking of money...as for the rest of the field, well they got paid pretty well, too. Here's the Honda Classic payout for every player who played all four rounds this week at PGA National.

1 Keith Mitchell 271/-9 $1,224,000.00

T2 Rickie Fowler 272/-8 $598,400.00

T2 Brooks Koepka 272/-8 $598,400.00

T4 Lucas Glover 273/-7 $299,200.00

T4 Ryan Palmer 273/-7 $299,200.00

6 Vijay Singh 274/-6 $244,800.00

T7 Wyndham Clark 275/-5 $219,300.00

T7 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 275/-5 $219,300.00

T9 Jim Furyk 276/-4 $183,600.00

T9 Sergio Garcia 276/-4 $183,600.00

T9 Jason Kokrak 276/-4 $183,600.00

T12 Ryan Armour 277/-3 $137,700.00

T12 Lucas Bjerregaard 277/-3 $137,700.00

T12 Bud Cauley 277/-3 $137,700.00

T12 Harris English 277/-3 $137,700.00

T16 Billy Horschel 278/-2 $105,400.00

T16 Charl Schwartzel 278/-2 $105,400.00

T16 Michael Thompson 278/-2 $105,400.00

T16 Jhonattan Vegas 278/-2 $105,400.00

T20 Scott Brown 279/-1 $64,736.00

T20 Roberto Castro 279/-1 $64,736.00

T20 Ernie Els 279/-1 $64,736.00

T20 Brian Gay 279/-1 $64,736.00

T20 Talor Gooch 279/-1 $64,736.00

T20 Chesson Hadley 279/-1 $64,736.00

T20 Russell Henley 279/-1 $64,736.00

T20 Max Homa 279/-1 $64,736.00

T20 Brian Stuard 279/-1 $64,736.00

T20 Matt Wallace 279/-1 $64,736.00

T30 Kramer Hickok 280/E $41,310.00

T30 Patrick Rodgers 280/E $41,310.00

T30 Adam Schenk 280/E $41,310.00

T30 Roger Sloan 280/E $41,310.00

T30 Nick Taylor 280/E $41,310.00

T30 Justin Thomas 280/E $41,310.00

T36 Byeong Hun An 281/1 $25,345.87

T36 Daniel Berger 281/1 $25,345.87

T36 Jonas Blixt 281/1 $25,345.87

T36 Julián Etulain 281/1 $25,345.87

T36 Danny Lee 281/1 $25,345.87

T36 Sebastián Muñoz 281/1 $25,345.87

T36 J.T. Poston 281/1 $25,345.87

T36 Sam Saunders 281/1 $25,345.87

T36 Ben Silverman 281/1 $25,345.87

T36 Webb Simpson 281/1 $25,345.87

T36 Matt Jones 281/1 $25,345.86

T36 Peter Malnati 281/1 $25,345.86

T36 Rory Sabbatini 281/1 $25,345.86

T36 Cameron Tringale 281/1 $25,345.86

T36 Gary Woodland 281/1 $25,345.86

T51 Bill Haas 282/2 $15,827.00

T51 Sungjae Im 282/2 $15,827.00

T51 Sung Kang 282/2 $15,827.00

T51 Russell Knox 282/2 $15,827.00

T51 Trey Mullinax 282/2 $15,827.00

T51 Harold Varner III 282/2 $15,827.00

T51 Nick Watney 282/2 $15,827.00

T51 Chase Wright 282/2 $15,827.00

T59 Bronson Burgoon 283/3 $14,620.00

T59 Cameron Davis 283/3 $14,620.00

T59 John Huh 283/3 $14,620.00

T59 Zach Johnson 283/3 $14,620.00

T59 Anirban Lahiri 283/3 $14,620.00

T59 Joaquin Niemann 283/3 $14,620.00

T59 Adam Svensson 283/3 $14,620.00

T59 Vaughn Taylor 283/3 $14,620.00

67 Martin Kaymer 284/4 $14,008.00

T68 Freddie Jacobson 285/5 $13,804.00

T68 Grayson Murray 285/5 $13,804.00

70 Hank Lebioda 287/7 $13,600.00

