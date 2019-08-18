Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 BMW Championship

As the last chance to earn your way into the field at East Lake and the opportunity to win the FedEx Cup, the focus at the BMW Championship remains more about points than money. The winner at Medinah Country Club on Sunday will grab 2,000 points, and almost certainly jump into the top three on the FedEx Cup standings, if not nudge Brooks Koepka out of the No. 1 spot.

Said another way, however, the BMW winner will be trying to parlay his $1.665 million first-place prize into a possible $15 million windfall for claiming the big payout next week at the Tour Championship. (Indeed, you can’t get completely away from the language of money). The total prize money payout available at the BMW Championship is $9.25 million with everybody in the field taking home something given there’s no cut in the event being held outside Chicago.

Here’s how the prize money breaks down for the week. We’ll update this list at the end of the tournament to link names with the money they’ve won.

Win: $1,665,000

2: $999,000

3: $629,000

4: $444,000

5: $370,000

6: $333,000

7: $309,875

8: $286.750

9: $268,250

10: $249,750

11: $231,250

12: $212,750

13: $194,250

14: $175,750

15: $166,500

16: $157,250

17: $148,000

18: $138,750

19: $129,500

20: $129,250

21: $111,000

22: $103,600

23: $96,200

24: $88,800

25: $81,400

26: $74,000

27: $71,225

28: $68,450

29: $65,675

30: $62,900

31: $60,125

32: $57,350

33: $54,575

34: $52,262.50

35: $49,950

36: $47,637.50

37: $45,325

38: $43,475

39: $41,625

40: $39,775

41: $37,925

42: $36,075

43: $34,225

44: $32,375

45: $30,525

46: $28,675

47: $26,825

48: $25,345

49: $24,050

50: $23,310

51: $22,755

52: $22,200

53: $21,830

54: $21,460

55: $21,275

56: $21,090

57: $20,905

58: $20,720

59: $20,535

60: $20,350

61: $20,165

62: $19,980

63: $19,795

64: $19,610

65: $19,425

66: $19,240

67: $19,055

68: $18,870

69: $18,685

