Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 BMW Championship

As the last chance to earn your way into the field at East Lake and the opportunity to win the FedEx Cup, the focus at the BMW Championship remains more about points than money. The winner at Medinah Country Club on Sunday will grab 2,000 points, and almost certainly jump into the top three on the FedEx Cup standings, if not nudge Brooks Koepka out of the No. 1 spot.
Said another way, however, the BMW winner will be trying to parlay his $1.665 million first-place prize into a possible $15 million windfall for claiming the big payout next week at the Tour Championship. (Indeed, you can’t get completely away from the language of money). The total prize money payout available at the BMW Championship is $9.25 million with everybody in the field taking home something given there’s no cut in the event being held outside Chicago.
Here’s how the prize money breaks down for the week. We’ll update this list at the end of the tournament to link names with the money they’ve won.
Win: $1,665,000
2: $999,000
3: $629,000
4: $444,000
5: $370,000
6: $333,000
7: $309,875
8: $286.750
9: $268,250
10: $249,750
11: $231,250
12: $212,750
13: $194,250
14: $175,750
15: $166,500
16: $157,250
17: $148,000
18: $138,750
19: $129,500
20: $129,250
21: $111,000
22: $103,600
23: $96,200
24: $88,800
25: $81,400
26: $74,000
27: $71,225
28: $68,450
29: $65,675
30: $62,900
31: $60,125
32: $57,350
33: $54,575
34: $52,262.50
35: $49,950
36: $47,637.50
37: $45,325
38: $43,475
39: $41,625
40: $39,775
41: $37,925
42: $36,075
43: $34,225
44: $32,375
45: $30,525
46: $28,675
47: $26,825
48: $25,345
49: $24,050
50: $23,310
51: $22,755
52: $22,200
53: $21,830
54: $21,460
55: $21,275
56: $21,090
57: $20,905
58: $20,720
59: $20,535
60: $20,350
61: $20,165
62: $19,980
63: $19,795
64: $19,610
65: $19,425
66: $19,240
67: $19,055
68: $18,870
69: $18,685