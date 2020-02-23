Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open

For the fourth time in 10 seasons, the winner of the Puerto Rico Open is a PGA Tour rookie. But Viktor Hovland isn't necessarily like the first-year players who have come before him. Since his debut as a professional last summer, the 22-year-old from Norway, a former All-American at Oklahoma State and the 2018 U.S. Amateur champion, has been impressive with his consistency. In 11 PGA Tour starts prior to Puerto Rico as a pro, Hovland had five top-25 finishes, made the cut in his first eight straight starts and posted a record 19 straight rounds in the 60s.

Hovland's birdie on the 18th hole to give him a one-stroke win over Josh Teater at Grand Reserve at Coco Beach allowed him to go that last step and join the other impressive players who turned pro last summer and have already won on tour: Matthew Wolff, his teammate at Oklahoma State, and fellow college standout Collin Morikawa. The win doesn't come with a massive payday since the Puerto Rico Open is played opposite the WGC-Mexico Championship and has a $3 million total prize money payout, but $540,000 is still the biggest check Hovland has cashed as a tour pro. Hovland also secures his PGA Tour card for two more years and earns spots at this year's Players Championship and PGA Championship.

Here's the prize money payout for each of the players who made the cut in Puerto Rico.

Win: Viktor Hovland, 268/-20, $540,000

2: Josh Teater, 269/-19, $327,000

T-3: Emiliano Grillo, 273/-15, $159,000

T-3: Sam Ryder, 273/-15, $159,000

T-3: Kyle Stanley, 273/-15, $159,000

T-6: Martin Laird, 274/-14, $101,250

T-6: Matthew NeSmith, 274/-14, $101,250

T-6: Ted Potter, Jr., 274/-14, $101,250

T-9: Joseph Bramlett, 275/-13, $75,750

T-9: Rob Oppenheim, 275/-13, $75,750

T-9: Wes Roach, 275/-13, $75,750

T-9: Jhonattan Vegas, 275/-13, $75,750

T-9: Vincent Whaley, 275/-13, $75,750

T-14: Roberto Castro, 276/-12, $50,250

T-14: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 276/-12, $50,250

T-14: Ben Martin, 276/-12, $50,250

T-14: Adam Schenk, 276/-12, $50,250

T-14: Shawn Stefani, 276/-12, $50,250

T-14: Xinjun Zhang, 276/-12, $50,250

T-20: Kristoffer Ventura, 277/-11, $31,607.15

T-20: Tim Wilkinson, 277/-11, $31,607.15

T-20: Julián Etulain, 277/-11, $31,607.14

T-20: Brice Garnett, 277/-11, $31,607.14

T-20: Doug Ghim, 277/-11, $31,607.14

T-20: Will Gordon, 277/-11, $31,607.14

T-20: Tyler McCumber, 277/-11, $31,607.14

RELATED: Why the Puerto Rico Open is more than golf tournament for an island looking for good news

T-27: Mark Anderson, 278/-10, $20,118.75

T-27: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 278/-10, $20,118.75

T-27: Cameron Davis, 278/-10, $20,118.75

T-27: Rhein Gibson, 278/-10, $20,118.75

T-27: Bill Haas, 278/-10, $20,118.75

T-27: Maverick McNealy, 278/-10, $20,118.75

T-27: Robert Streb, 278/-10, $20,118.75

T-27: Zack Sucher, 278/-10, $20,118.75

T-35: Sangmoon Bae, 279/-9, $13,700

T-35: Ryan Brehm, 279/-9, $13,700

T-35: Chris Couch, 279/-9, $13,700

T-35: Bo Hoag, 279/-9, $13,700

T-35: Beau Hossler, 279/-9, $13,700

T-35: George McNeill, 279/-9, $13,700

T-35: Seamus Power, 279/-9, $13,700

T-35: Patrick Rodgers, 279/-9, $13,700

T-35: Johnson Wagner, 279/-9, $13,700

T-44: Austin Cook, 280/-8, $9,220

T-44: Anirban Lahiri, 280/-8, $9,220

T-44: Nelson Ledesma, 280/-8, $9,220

T-44: Henrik Norlander, 280/-8, $9,220

T-44: Cameron Percy, 280/-8, $9,220

T-44: Peter Uihlein, 280/-8, $9,220

RELATED: Life after 40 on the PGA Tour presents challenges in remaining competitive and motivated

T-50: Arjun Atwal, 281/-7, $7,620

T-50: David Lingmerth, 281/-7, $7,620

T-52: MJ Daffue, 282/-6, $7,110

T-52: Derek Ernst, 282/-6, $7,110

T-52: Fabián Gómez, 282/-6, $7,110

T-52: Chase Seiffert, 282/-6, $7,110

T-52: Robby Shelton, 282/-6, $7,110

T-52: D.J. Trahan, 282/-6, $7,110

T-58: Sebastian Cappelen, 283/-5, $6,840

T-58: Michael Gellerman, 283/-5, $6,840

T-60: Alex Cejka, 284/-4, $6,660

T-60: J.J. Henry, 284/-4, $6,660

T-60: Roger Sloan, 284/-4, $6,660

T-60: Bo Van Pelt, 284/-4, $6,660

T-64: Brendon de Jonge, 285/-3,$6,450

T-64: Brandon Hagy, 285/-3, $6,450

T-64: John Senden, 285/-3, $6,450

T-67: Scott Brown, 288/E, $6,300

T-67: Jay McLuen, 288/E, $6,300

69: Daniel Chopra, 291/+3, $6,210

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS