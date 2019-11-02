Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions

No doubt Rory McIlroy, the 54-hole leader at the WGC-HSBC Champions, will be more focused on the adding to his PGA Tour victory mark on Sunday than his career prize money total. But he’ll be hitting a career milestone on the later front regardless of whether his wins or not at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai.

McIlroy starts the final round 11th on the PGA Tour in career earnings with $49,285,260, a little more than $35,000 behind No. 10 Ernie Els. Given the generous $10.25 million WGC-HSBC Champions prize money payout in China—where the winner takes home $1.745 million and last place gets $45,000—McIlroy is guaranteed to pass Els and move into the top 10 so long as he finishes his round. However, if McIlroy were to win, or even remain in the top five, he has the chance to move even higher up the all-time earnings leader board.

In ninth place on the career money list is Sergio Garcia at $49,950,005. Garcia is playing this week, but started the final round in T-38, giving McIlroy a opportunity to jump his European Ryder Cup teammate.

In eighth place is Matt Kuchar at $50,002,667. Kuchar is not in the field, so McIlroy can push past him as well, provided Rory wins or has a solo second-place finish.

Here’s the WGC-HSBC Champions prize money payout for every place in the entire field in Shanghai. We’ll update the totals for each individual golfer after the tournament ends.

Win: $1,745,000

2: $1,095,000

3: $602,000

4: $444,000

5: $368,000

6: $298,000

7: $256,000

8: $225,000

9: $199,000

10: $177,000

11: $166,000

12: $155,000

13: $144,000

14: $134,000

15: $126,000

16: $121,000

17: $116,000

18: $111,000

19: $106,000

20: $101,000

21: $97,000

22: $94,000

23: $91,000

24: $88,000

25: $86,000

26: $84,000

27: $82,000

28: $80,000

29: $78,000

30: $77,000

31: $76,000

32: $75,000

33: $74,000

34: $73,000

35: $72,000

36: $71,000

37: $70,000

38: $69,000

39: $68,000

40: $67,000

41: $66,000

42: $65,000

43: $64,000

44: $63,000

45: $62,000

46: $61,000

47: $60,000

48: $59,000

49: $58,000

50: $57,000

51: $56,000

52: $55,000

53: $54,000

54: $53,000

55: $52,500

56: $52,000

57: $51,500

58: $51,000

59: $50,500

60: $50,000

61: $49,500

62: $49,000

63: $48,750

64: $48,500

65: $48,250

66: $48,000

67: $47,750

68: $47,500

69: $47,250

70: $47,000

71: $46,750

72: $46,500

73: $46,250

74: $46,000

75: $45,750

76: $45,500

77: $45,250

78: $45,000

