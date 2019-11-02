Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions

No doubt Rory McIlroy, the 54-hole leader at the WGC-HSBC Champions, will be more focused on the adding to his PGA Tour victory mark on Sunday than his career prize money total. But he’ll be hitting a career milestone on the later front regardless of whether his wins or not at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai.
McIlroy starts the final round 11th on the PGA Tour in career earnings with $49,285,260, a little more than $35,000 behind No. 10 Ernie Els. Given the generous $10.25 million WGC-HSBC Champions prize money payout in China—where the winner takes home $1.745 million and last place gets $45,000—McIlroy is guaranteed to pass Els and move into the top 10 so long as he finishes his round. However, if McIlroy were to win, or even remain in the top five, he has the chance to move even higher up the all-time earnings leader board.
In ninth place on the career money list is Sergio Garcia at $49,950,005. Garcia is playing this week, but started the final round in T-38, giving McIlroy a opportunity to jump his European Ryder Cup teammate.
In eighth place is Matt Kuchar at $50,002,667. Kuchar is not in the field, so McIlroy can push past him as well, provided Rory wins or has a solo second-place finish.
Here’s the WGC-HSBC Champions prize money payout for every place in the entire field in Shanghai. We’ll update the totals for each individual golfer after the tournament ends.
Win: $1,745,000
2: $1,095,000
3: $602,000
4: $444,000
5: $368,000
6: $298,000
7: $256,000
8: $225,000
9: $199,000
10: $177,000
11: $166,000
12: $155,000
13: $144,000
14: $134,000
15: $126,000
16: $121,000
17: $116,000
18: $111,000
19: $106,000
20: $101,000
21: $97,000
22: $94,000
23: $91,000
24: $88,000
25: $86,000
26: $84,000
27: $82,000
28: $80,000
29: $78,000
30: $77,000
31: $76,000
32: $75,000
33: $74,000
34: $73,000
35: $72,000
36: $71,000
37: $70,000
38: $69,000
39: $68,000
40: $67,000
41: $66,000
42: $65,000
43: $64,000
44: $63,000
45: $62,000
46: $61,000
47: $60,000
48: $59,000
49: $58,000
50: $57,000
51: $56,000
52: $55,000
53: $54,000
54: $53,000
55: $52,500
56: $52,000
57: $51,500
58: $51,000
59: $50,500
60: $50,000
61: $49,500
62: $49,000
63: $48,750
64: $48,500
65: $48,250
66: $48,000
67: $47,750
68: $47,500
69: $47,250
70: $47,000
71: $46,750
72: $46,500
73: $46,250
74: $46,000
75: $45,750
76: $45,500
77: $45,250
78: $45,000