Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship

For the first time in tournament history—which dates back to 1968 and the inaugural Magnolia State Classic—the Sanderson Farms Championship has its own date on the PGA Tour calendar, and with that all the spoils of a full-status regular-season event. A full 500 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, along with an invitation to the Masters, the Players Championship and the PGA Championship. And for the first time, the champion will make more than $1 million for his efforts at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

Indeed, this year's total purse is $6.6 million, by far the largest it has ever been. A year ago, when the event was still played the same week as the WGC-HSBC Champions, the prize money payout was just $4.4 million, with Cameron Champ winning $792,000. In its first year back in. 1968, the entire purse was just $20,000, and it wasn't until 1996 when the tournament purse actually reached the $1 million mark.

Here’s a look at the prize money payout for every player who makes the cut at this week's event. We'll fill in the names of the players and their corresponding earnings after the end of the tournament.

Win: $1,188,000.00

2: $719,400.00

3: $455,400.00

4: $323,400.00

5: $270,600.00

6: $239,250.00

7: $222,750.00

8: $206,250.00

9: $193,050.00

10: $179,850.00

11: $166,650.00

12: $153,450.00

13: $140,250.00

14: $127,050.00

15: $120,450.00

16: $113,850.00

17: $107,250.00

18: $100,650.00

19: $94,050.00

20: $87,450.00

21: $80,850.00

22: $74,250.00

23: $68,970.00

24: $63,690.00

25: $58,410.00

26: $53,130.00

27: $51,150.00

28: $49,170.00

29: $47,190.00

30: $45,210.00

31: $43,230.00

32: $41,250.00

33: $39,270.00

34: $37,620.00

35: $35,970.00

36: $34,320.00

37: $32,670.00

38: $31,350.00

39: $30,030.00

40: $28,710.00

41: $27,390.00

42: $26,070.00

43: $24,750.00

44: $23,430.00

45: $22,110.00

46: $20,790.00

47: $19,470.00

48: $18,414.00

49: $17,490.00

50: $16,962.00

51: $16,566.00

52: $16,170.00

53: $15,906.00

54: $15,642.00

55: $15,510.00

56: $15,378.00

57: $15,246.00

58: $15,114.00

59: $14,982.00

60: $14,850.00

61: $14,718.00

62: $14,586.00

63: $14,454.00

64: $14,322.00

65: $14,190.00

66: $14,058.00

67: $13,926.00

68: $13,794.00

