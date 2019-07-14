Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 John Deere Classic

There’s a reason why we detail each week how much prize money golfers are playing for on the PGA Tour. All due respect to FedEx Cup points, but they aren’t going to buy you that new car or help pay for your next family vacation. And sure, we know the tour no longer uses the money list to determine whether players retain their tour cards for the next season, but prize money earned remains what average golfers can most relate to (well, as much as they can relate to a tour pro making north of $1 million for a victory).
So, yes, while we’ve gotten to the time on the PGA Tour calendar, with just six regular-season tour events remaining, where FedEx Cup points are becoming more relevant, indulge us as we once again share what players are earning monetarily this week at the John Deere Classic. The overall purse is $6 million with the winner at TPC Deere Run taking home $1.08 million for his victory.
Below is the John Deere Classic prize money breakdown for every position. We’ll fill in the names of specific players at the end of the tournament.
Win: $1,080,000
2: $648,000
3: $408,000
4: $288,000
5: $240,000
6: $216,000
7: $201,000
8: $186,000
9: $174,000
10: $162,000
11: $150,000
12: $138,000
13: $126,000
14: $114,000
15: $108,000
16: $102,000
17: $96,000
18: $90,000
19: $84,000
20: $78,000
21: $72,000
22: $67,200
23: $62,400
24: $57,600
25: $52,800
26: $48,000
27: $46,200
28: $44,400
29: $42,600
30: $40,800
31: $39,000
32: $37,200
33: $35,400
34: $33,900
35: $32,400
36: $30,900
37: $29,400
38: $28,200
39: $27,000
40: $25,800
41: $24,600
42: $23,400
43: $22,200
44: $21,000
45: $19,800
46: $18,600
47: $17,400
48: $16,440
49: $15,600
50: $15,120
51: $14,760
52: $14,400
53: $14,160
54: $13,920
55: $13,800
56: $13,680
57: $13,560
58: $13,440
59: $13,320
60: $13,200
61: $13,080
62: $12,960
63: $12,840
64: $12,720
65: $12,600
66: $12,480
67: $12,360
68: $12,240
69: $12,120
70: $12,000
