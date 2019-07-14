Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 John Deere Classic

There’s a reason why we detail each week how much prize money golfers are playing for on the PGA Tour. All due respect to FedEx Cup points, but they aren’t going to buy you that new car or help pay for your next family vacation. And sure, we know the tour no longer uses the money list to determine whether players retain their tour cards for the next season, but prize money earned remains what average golfers can most relate to (well, as much as they can relate to a tour pro making north of $1 million for a victory).

So, yes, while we’ve gotten to the time on the PGA Tour calendar, with just six regular-season tour events remaining, where FedEx Cup points are becoming more relevant, indulge us as we once again share what players are earning monetarily this week at the John Deere Classic. The overall purse is $6 million with the winner at TPC Deere Run taking home $1.08 million for his victory.

Below is the John Deere Classic prize money breakdown for every position. We’ll fill in the names of specific players at the end of the tournament.

Win: $1,080,000

2: $648,000

3: $408,000

4: $288,000

5: $240,000

6: $216,000

7: $201,000

8: $186,000

9: $174,000

10: $162,000

11: $150,000

12: $138,000

13: $126,000

14: $114,000

15: $108,000

16: $102,000

17: $96,000

18: $90,000

19: $84,000

20: $78,000

21: $72,000

22: $67,200

23: $62,400

24: $57,600

25: $52,800

26: $48,000

27: $46,200

28: $44,400

29: $42,600

30: $40,800

31: $39,000

32: $37,200

33: $35,400

34: $33,900

35: $32,400

36: $30,900

37: $29,400

38: $28,200

39: $27,000

40: $25,800

41: $24,600

42: $23,400

43: $22,200

44: $21,000

45: $19,800

46: $18,600

47: $17,400

48: $16,440

49: $15,600

50: $15,120

51: $14,760

52: $14,400

53: $14,160

54: $13,920

55: $13,800

56: $13,680

57: $13,560

58: $13,440

59: $13,320

60: $13,200

61: $13,080

62: $12,960

63: $12,840

64: $12,720

65: $12,600

66: $12,480

67: $12,360

68: $12,240

69: $12,120

70: $12,000

