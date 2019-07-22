Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Barbasol Championship

In the second half of Sunday's PGA Tour double feature, the Barbasol Championship wrapped up at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. Suffice it to say, the scores were a lot lower than what we saw from the players wrapping up the final round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush earlier in the day, even if both tournaments had their share of rain. Jim Herman clipped Kelly Kraft for the victory when Kraft bogeyed the 16th and 17th holes after making birdies on three of the five previous holes to take a one-stroke advantage. It's Herman's second career PGA Tour win. Herman closed with a two-under-par 70 in the rain-delayed final round and completed 72 holes in 26-under-par 262.

Below is the Barbasol Championship prize money breakdown for every golfer who played all 72 holes in Nicholasville, Ky.

Win: Jim Herman, 262/-26, $630,000

2: Kelly Kraft, 263/-25, $378,000

3: Sepp Straka, 265/-23, $238,000

T-4: Austin Cook, 266/-22, $154,000

T-4: Matt Jones, 266/-22, $154,000

T-6: Martin Laird, 267/-21, $117,250

T-6: Josh Teater, 267/-21, $117,250

T-6: D.J. Trahan, 267/-21, $117,250

T-9: Dominic Bozzelli, 268/-20, $98,000

T-9: Sebastián Muñoz, 268/-20, $98,000

T-11: Cameron Davis, 269/-19, $77,000

T-11: Bill Haas, 269/-19, $77,000

T-11: Denny McCarthy, 269/-19, $77,000

T-11: José de Jesús Rodríguez, 269/-19, $77,000

T-15: Ryan Blaum, 270/-18, $59,500

T-15: Kyle Jones, 270/-18, $59,500

T-15: Nick Taylor, 270/-18, $59,500

T-18: Anders Albertson, 271/-17, $47,250

T-18: Jason Dufner, 271/-17, $47,250

T-18: Brice Garnett, 271/-17, $47,250

T-18: Adam Schenk, 271/-17, $47,250

RELATED: Jim Herman credits advice given from President Trump for his victory in the Barbasol Championship

T-22: Roberto Castro, 272/-16, $37,800

T-22: Stephan Jaeger, 272/-16, $37,800

T-24: Kramer Hickok, 273/-15, $29,050

T-24: Billy Hurley III, 273/-15, $29,050

T-24: Ted Potter, Jr., 273/-15, $29,050

T-24: Zack Sucher, 273/-15, $29,050

T-24: Richy Werenski, 273/-15, $29,050

T-29: Harris English, 274/-14, $21,775

T-29: Cody Gribble, 274/-14, $21,775

T-29: Scott Langley, 274/-14, $21,775

T-29: J.T. Poston, 274/-14, $21,775

T-29: Alex Prugh, 274/-14, $21,775

T-29: David Toms, 274/-14, $21,775

T-29: Chase Wright, 274/-14, $21,775

T-36: Fabián Gómez, 275/-13, $17,208

T-36: Tom Hoge, 275/-13, $17,208

T-36: Tom Lovelady, 275/-13, $17,208

T-39: John Chin, 276/-12, $14,000

T-39: Chris Couch, 276/-12, $14,000

T-39: Tommy Gainey, 276/-12, $14,000

T-39: Ben Silverman, 276/-12, $14,000

T-39: Shawn Stefani, 276/-12, $14,000

T-39: Tyrone Van Aswegen, 276/-12, $14,000

RELATED: Presidents Cup roster watch: Tiger Woods' latest dilemma

T-45: Ricky Barnes, 277/-11, $9,634

T-45: Charlie Beljan, 277/-11, $9,634

T-45: Case Cochran, 277/-11, $9,634

T-45: David Hearn, 277/-11, $9,634

T-45: Whee Kim, 277/-11, $9,634

T-45: Hunter Mahan, 277/-11, $9,634

T-45: Wes Roach, 277/-11, $9,634

T-45: Stephen Stallings Jr., 277/-11, $9,634

T-53: Ryan Armour, 278/-10, $7,882

T-53: Daniel Chopra, 278/-10, $7,882

T-53: Brandon Harkins, 278/-10, $7,882

T-53: Satoshi Kodaira, 278/-10, $7,882

T-53: Nicholas Lindheim, 278/-10, $7,882

T-53: George McNeill, 278/-10, $7,882

T-53: Rod Pampling, 278/-10, $7,882

T-53: Seamus Power, 278/-10, $7,882

T-53: Brendon Todd, 278/-10, $7,882

T-53: Peter Uihlein, 278/-10, $7,882

T-53: Cullan Brown - a, 278/-10, Amateur

T-64: Jonathan Byrd, 279/-9, $7,385

T-64: Julián Etulain, 279/-9, $7,385

T-64: Robert Garrigus, 279/-9, $7,385

T-64: Jhonattan Vegas, 279/-9, $7,385

68: Chip McDaniel, 280/-8, $7,210

69: Boo Weekley, 282/-6, $7,140

T-70: Freddie Jacobson, 283/-5, $7,035

T-70: Hank Lebioda, 283/-5, $7,035

72: Arjun Atwal, 286/-2, $6,930

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS