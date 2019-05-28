Harold Varner III signs equipment deal with Callaway Golf

Harold Varner III might have shot 81 while playing in the final group of the recent PGA Championship, but today he has an endorsement contract with Callaway Golf to play the company’s woods, an Odyssey putter and use a Callaway-branded staff bag. The signing does not signal any significant shift in his equipment as Varner already used a Callaway driver and 3-wood and Odyssey putter, however it is likely that the Titleist hybrid in his bag at Bethpage will have to be swapped out.

“I’ve had a great experience so far working with their Tour Team to get my clubs dialed in,” Varner said in a statement released by Callaway. “The technology that they put into their equipment is unbelievable, and I’m excited to see what we can do for the rest of the year, and going forward.”

Although he has missed six of his last 10 cuts, Varner does have five top 10s on the year to go along with the strong performance through 54 holes at the PGA. He currently ranks 76th in FedEx Cup points and is 35th on tour in driving distance at 302.8 yards. One thing Callaway gets in this deal is a player who tees it up a lot. Over his first three seasons on the PGA Tour Varner has made 27, 31 and 28 starts and already has 18 this year. His career best finish is T-5 at the 2018 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and 2017 OHL Mayakoba Classic.

Varner, who has an entertaining Twitter account (@HV3_Golf ) as does his headcover, Gerald (@GV3_Golf ), will make his Callaway tournament debut at this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village G.C.