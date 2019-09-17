Media2 hours ago

Hank Haney will host new program on iHeartRadio, ends relationship with SiriusXM

Hank Haney’s media sabbatical is coming to an end.

Haney announced on Twitter that he is starting a new eponymous program, a daily podcast that will be hosted on iHeartRadio beginning on Sept. 23.

“I’m back and coming out hot,” Haney wrote on Twitter. “Lot’s of opinions, great guests, real nonsugarcoated golf talk and more.”

Previously, Haney had a daily golf program on SiriusXM radio. In late May, he and his co-host, Steve Johnson, were involved in controversy when they made remarks during the program regarding the U.S. Women’s Open that were perceived by many as racist and sexist. Haney mockingly predicted “a Korean” would win the championship, being held that week at the Country Club of Charleston, adding he couldn’t name six players on the LPGA Tour save for those with the last name “Lee.”

Several LPGA voices responded to Haney’s comments. “As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels,” Michelle Wie wrote on social media. “Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out.”

LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam described the conversation as “unacceptable,” and seven-time major winner Karrie Webb called for the tour to pull Haney and Johnson from the air. The LPGA also released a statement on the matter. “We are proud of the many faces who represent the diverse and global nature of golf. We celebrate all our athletes for the people they are, the countries from which they come, and the unique stories that each of them have to tell. This game is for everyone.”

The PGA Tour and SiriusXM promptly suspended Haney, who then got involved in a public war of words on the matter with Tiger Woods. Haney is best known for coaching Woods from 2004 to 2010, and for the Golf Channel TV show “The Haney Project.” He is also a longtime Golf Digest contributing teacher.

