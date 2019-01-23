Golf Digest Hot List 2019: Announcing the 129 gold- and silver-medal winning, game-changing clubs worth your time

We’ve never been more jacked up about the game’s latest equipment. We can’t wait to blast every driver, flush every iron, roll every putter. So that’s what we did. We considered 222 candidates for the 2019 Golf Digest Hot List ; 129 made our cut. The clubs featured on these pages, the ones that made it through our rigorous scrutiny, are the only sticks worth your time, energy and dollars this year. That means trying before you buy, certainly, but whether you’re revamping your whole bag or just replacing a wedge, we urge you to include a qualified fitter in your process. Each of these clubs can be a game-changer for you. We know it. We tried them. We're just like you.

2019 Hot List: Drivers

CALLAWAY EPIC FLASH/SUB ZERO

COBRA KING F9 SPEEDBACK

MIZUNO ST190/ST190G

PING G410 (PLUS /SFT )

PXG 0811X/0811XF GEN2

SRIXON Z785/Z585

TAYLORMADE M5 /M5 TOUR

TAYLORMADE M6 /M6 D-TYPE

TITLEIST TS2 /TS3

BRIDGESTONE TOUR B JGR

TOUR EDGE EXOTICS EXS

WILSON D7

(The complete, comprehensive Golf Digest Hot List will be published on GolfDigest.com on Jan. 29—make sure to check back for our exhaustive coverage of golf's best clubs.)

2019 Hot List: Fairway woods

CALLAWAY EPIC FLASH (EPIC FLASH /EPIC FLASH SUB ZERO )

COBRA KING F9 SPEEDBACK /TOUR

PING G410 /LST /SFT

PXG 0341X GEN2

TAYLORMADE M5 /M5 TOUR

TAYLORMADE M6 /M6 D-TYPE

TITLEIST TS2 /TS3

TOUR EDGE EXOTICS EXS

BRIDGESTONE TOUR B JGR

MIZUNO ST190

SRIXON F85

2019 Hot List: Hybrids

CALLAWAY APEX (CF19)

CALLAWAY BIG BERTHA (2019)

CALLAWAY ROGUE /ROGUE X

COBRA FMAX SUPERLITE

COBRA KING F9 SPEEDBACK /ONE LENGTH

PING G410

PXG 0317X GEN2

TAYLORMADE GAPR (HI /MID /LO )

TAYLORMADE M6

TITLEIST 818 H1 /H2

MIZUNO CLK

TOUR EDGE EXOTICS CBX 119

TOUR EDGE EXOTICS EXS

2019 Hot List: Game-Improvement Irons

CALLAWAY ROGUE

CALLAWAY ROGUE X

CLEVELAND LAUNCHER CBX

COBRA KING F9 /ONE LENGTH

MIZUNO JPX 919 HOT METAL

PING G410

PXG 0311 XF GEN2

TAYLORMADE M5

TAYLORMADE M6

TITLEIST 718 AP1

BRIDGESTONE TOUR B JGR HF2

FOURTEEN TC-560 FORGED

TOMMY ARMOUR ATOMIC

2019 Hot List: Super Game-Improvement Irons

BRIDGESTONE TOUR B JGR HF1

CALLAWAY BIG BERTHA (2019)

CLEVELAND LAUNCHER HB

COBRA FMAX SUPERLITE/ONE

PXG 0311 SGI GEN2

TAYLORMADE MCGB

WILSON D7

XXIO X

TOMMY ARMOUR ATOMIC MAX

TOUR EDGE CBX IRON-WOOD

WILSON D350

YONEX EZONE CB701

2019 Hot List: Players Distance Irons

CALLAWAY APEX (CF19)

CALLAWAY ROGUE PRO

COBRA FORGED TEC BLACK/ONE LENGTH

MIZUNO JPX 919 FORGED

MIZUNO JPX 919 HOT METAL PRO

PING I500

PXG 0311P GEN2

TAYLORMADE P790

TITLEIST 718 AP3

SRIXON Z585

WILSON C300 FORGED

2019 Hot List: Players Irons

CALLAWAY APEX PRO

CALLAWAY X FORGED

COBRA MB/CB

MIZUNO JPX 919 TOUR

MIZUNO MP-18 MMC

MIZUNO MP-18 SC

PING I210

PING IBLADE

PXG 0311T GEN2

TAYLORMADE P760

TITLEIST 718 AP2

NEW LEVEL 902 FORGED

SRIXON Z 785

YONEX EZONE CB501

2019 Hot List: Wedges

CALLAWAY MACK DADDY 4

CLEVELAND CBX

CLEVELAND RTX-4

COBRA KING BLACK

MIZUNO S-18

PING GLIDE 2.0

PING GLIDE 2.0 STEALTH

TAYLORMADE MILLED GRIND/HI-TOE

TITLEIST VOKEY DESIGN SM7

BEN HOGAN EQUALIZER

CALLAWAY PM GRIND (2019)

COBRA KING MIM

FOURTEEN FH-V1

PING GLIDE FORGED

2019 Hot List: Blade Putters

BETTINARDI QUEEN B

BETTINARDI STUDIO STOCK

EDEL TORQUE BALANCED E-5

ODYSSEY O-WORKS

ODYSSEY STROKE LAB

ODYSSEY TOULON DESIGN

PING SIGMA 2

PING VAULT 2.0

PIRETTI ELITE SERIES

TAYLORMADE TP COLLECTION BLACK COPPER

TITLEIST SCOTTY CAMERON SELECT

CLEVELAND HB SOFT

PIRETTI 303 SERIES

SEEMORE M7X

2019 Hot List: Mallet Putters

BETTINARDI QUEEN B

ODYSSEY EXO

ODYSSEY O-WORKS

ODYSSEY STROKE LAB

ODYSSEY TOULON DESIGN

PING SIGMA 2

PING VAULT 2.0

TAYLORMADE SPIDER TOUR /MINI/BLAST

TAYLORMADE SPIDER X

TAYLORMADE TP COLLECTION

TITLEIST SCOTTY CAMERON SELECT

BETTINARDI STUDIO STOCK

BLOODLINE RG-1 (MULTI-MODULAR PROTO)

EDEL TORQUE BALANCED E-4

SEEMORE M5X

