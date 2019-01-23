Golf Digest Hot List 2019: Announcing the 129 gold- and silver-medal winning, game-changing clubs worth your time

We’ve never been more jacked up about the game’s latest equipment. We can’t wait to blast every driver, flush every iron, roll every putter. So that’s what we did. We considered 222 candidates for the 2019 Golf Digest Hot List; 129 made our cut. The clubs featured on these pages, the ones that made it through our rigorous scrutiny, are the only sticks worth your time, energy and dollars this year. That means trying before you buy, certainly, but whether you’re revamping your whole bag or just replacing a wedge, we urge you to include a qualified fitter in your process. Each of these clubs can be a game-changer for you. We know it. We tried them. We're just like you.
2019 Hot List: Drivers
MIZUNO ST190/ST190G
PXG 0811X/0811XF GEN2
SRIXON Z785/Z585
BRIDGESTONE TOUR B JGR
TOUR EDGE EXOTICS EXS
WILSON D7
(The complete, comprehensive Golf Digest Hot List will be published on GolfDigest.com on Jan. 29—make sure to check back for our exhaustive coverage of golf's best clubs.)
2019 Hot List: Fairway woods
CALLAWAY EPIC FLASH (EPIC FLASH/EPIC FLASH SUB ZERO)
PXG 0341X GEN2
TAYLORMADE M5/M5 TOUR
TOUR EDGE EXOTICS EXS
BRIDGESTONE TOUR B JGR
MIZUNO ST190
SRIXON F85
2019 Hot List: Hybrids
CALLAWAY APEX (CF19)
CALLAWAY BIG BERTHA (2019)
COBRA KING F9 SPEEDBACK/ONE LENGTH
PXG 0317X GEN2
MIZUNO CLK
TOUR EDGE EXOTICS CBX 119
TOUR EDGE EXOTICS EXS
2019 Hot List: Game-Improvement Irons
PXG 0311 XF GEN2
BRIDGESTONE TOUR B JGR HF2
FOURTEEN TC-560 FORGED
TOMMY ARMOUR ATOMIC
2019 Hot List: Super Game-Improvement Irons
BRIDGESTONE TOUR B JGR HF1
CALLAWAY BIG BERTHA (2019)
PXG 0311 SGI GEN2
TAYLORMADE MCGB
WILSON D7
XXIO X
TOMMY ARMOUR ATOMIC MAX
TOUR EDGE CBX IRON-WOOD
WILSON D350
YONEX EZONE CB701
2019 Hot List: Players Distance Irons
CALLAWAY APEX (CF19)
COBRA FORGED TEC BLACK/ONE LENGTH
MIZUNO JPX 919 HOT METAL PRO
PXG 0311P GEN2
SRIXON Z585
WILSON C300 FORGED
2019 Hot List: Players Irons
COBRA MB/CB
PXG 0311T GEN2
NEW LEVEL 902 FORGED
SRIXON Z 785
YONEX EZONE CB501
2019 Hot List: Wedges
COBRA KING BLACK
TAYLORMADE MILLED GRIND/HI-TOE
BEN HOGAN EQUALIZER
CALLAWAY PM GRIND (2019)
COBRA KING MIM
FOURTEEN FH-V1
2019 Hot List: Blade Putters
EDEL TORQUE BALANCED E-5
ODYSSEY STROKE LAB
ODYSSEY TOULON DESIGN
PIRETTI ELITE SERIES
TAYLORMADE TP COLLECTION BLACK COPPER
TITLEIST SCOTTY CAMERON SELECT
CLEVELAND HB SOFT
PIRETTI 303 SERIES
SEEMORE M7X
2019 Hot List: Mallet Putters
ODYSSEY STROKE LAB
ODYSSEY TOULON DESIGN
TAYLORMADE SPIDER TOUR/MINI/BLAST
TAYLORMADE SPIDER X
TITLEIST SCOTTY CAMERON SELECT
BLOODLINE RG-1 (MULTI-MODULAR PROTO)
EDEL TORQUE BALANCED E-4
SEEMORE M5X
