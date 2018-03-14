Escape Any Bunker: How To Get Over A High Lip

This might go against your instinct when you're in a bunker with a high lip, but the last thing you want to do is try to help the ball over the lip. When you try to force it up and over, it almost always comes out lower and slams into the face. Instead, do what I do.

First, try this drill. The biggest difference between hitting out of a normal bunker and one with a high lip is the amount of sand you need to take. To get the ball up quickly, your club should strike a lot more sand, and this drill will help teach you how much. Draw a circle in the bunker about four inches in diameter around your ball. Now get in your address position, playing the ball off your front foot. Before swinging, pick the ball up so all that's left is the circle. We'll get back to that, but first, two more things about address: Dig your feet in so you have a solid base, and open the face of your wedge before gripping the club. I know opening the face can freak out some amateurs, but don't be scared. In a bunker, your wedge is designed to work when it's open like this. In fact, you should keep the face open throughout the shot.

“DON’T BE SHY: TAKE PLENTY OF SAND TO GET OVER A HIGH LIP.”

Now here's a key thought: When you swing, think about putting your hands into your left pocket as you come through. You can see me swinging toward my left pocket here. This forces the club to exit low, left and open, and cutting across the ball like this helps get it up quickly.

Back to the goal of the drill. I want you to make the circle disappear. To do that, you're going to have to hit the sand a few inches behind where the ball would be, and swing through it with some effort. That's the feeling you want moving through the sand in a high-lip situation. Practice the circle drill with my swing thought of getting into that left pocket, and you'll make this shot a lot easier than it looks. — with Keely Levins

Stacy Lewis is a 12-time winner on the LPGA Tour, including two majors.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS