Don Nelson says he played poker around a dead guy (yep) and smokes a lot of weed in wild "Real Sports" interview

What's Don Nelson doing in retirement? Exactly what you'd expect Don Nelson to be doing in retirement. Smoking a LOT of weed. So much, in fact, that the former Mavericks and maverick NBA coach actually spends much of his time now growing the stuff.

"You've got to treat it like a baby," Nelson tells Bryant Gumble of his prized crop during the latest episode of HBO's Real Sports . "You've got to water them. You've got to have music for them. You've got to bless them when you go in. It's a whole process, I'm telling you."

Maybe that's why houseplants never survive in my dining room. I always thought it was a lack of sunlight, but maybe I need to be playing more MUSIC. Amazing.

Anyway, in a one-minute clip previewing the June 25th episode, that (somehow) isn't even the best part. No, the best part is when Nellie tells the story about one of his buddies dying in his man cave during a poker game. So what did everyone do? Keep playing poker, of course! Have a watch and listen to this cool (and crazy) cat:

Let's hope Hollywood execs are paying attention. Weekend at Donnie's sounds like a future box office hit.

