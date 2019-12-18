Discovery acquires Golf Channel Latin America

Discovery announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Latin America Golf, which operates Golf Channel Latin America.

Launched in 2006, Golf Channel Latin America is a PGA Tour platform, offering 36 exclusive live events per year. The network reaches 17 countries and boasts reporting, analysis and coverage of the sport on its digital side, along with instructional and entertainment programing. Discovery acquired the channel from Simple Networks LLC and Fornaluz Productions, S.A., an affiliate of Inversiones Bahia.

“As Discovery continues to grow its offering and engagement with golf fans around the world, we are excited to be expanding our offering in Latin America to supercharge our golf ambitions across the region,” said Alex Kaplan, president and general manager of Discovery Golf.

The investment is the latest addition to Discovery's ever-growing golf portfolio. Discovery launched GOLFTV in 2018, a global, multi-platform home for the sport, and acquired Golf Digest in May 2019. Discovery also has an exclusive content partnership with Tiger Woods, producing the "MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins" this past October.

“Combining the forces of leading golf destinations such as Golf Channel Latin America, GOLFTV and Golf Digest, in addition to Discovery’s extensive brand portfolio and reach, will create an engine for golf content that offers significant opportunities to build scale across every platform,” Kaplan said.