News & Toursan hour ago

European Tour pro in contention in Dubai after being in car accident on eve of tournament

By
Dean Burmester
David Cannon/Getty ImagesDean Burmester of South Africa plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

That Dean Burmester shot a three-under 69 on the Majlis course during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic was notable on its own, given how difficult the conditions where during Thursday’s opening round. Firm greens, thick rough and gusty breezes left the day’s scoring average at 74.11 and put the 30-year-old South African just two strokes off the lead of Thomas Pieters in a tie for third place.

Burmester’s round becomes even more notable in light of what happened on Wednesday night. That’s when he and his family were involved in a car accident while taking an Uber from the golf course to their hotel in Dubai.

Loading

View on Instagram

Thankfully, it sounds like everybody was OK—although the car has seen better days.

Having a late tee time on Thursday was likely helpful for Burmester, who had extra time to physically and mentally prepare to play his first round. And given his recent play—he has missed the cut in all four previous starts on the European Tour during the 2019-’20 season—you could imagine he already was anxious about how he might do in the desert.

RELATED: Thomas Pieters takes Day 1 lead in Dubai, where golf course is the real story

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursEuropean Tour pro in contention in Dubai after bein…
Golf News & ToursThis crazy Collin Morikawa stat has Tiger Woods fee…
Golf News & ToursIf you're looking for the usual shootout in Dubai t…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved