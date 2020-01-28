Trending
High Basketball IQ

De'Aaron Fox makes play of the year, decade and possibly the century in epic Kings win

By
an hour ago

It's the question every basketball commentator asks when the defending team is up by three points with little time remaining: "do you foul?" The idea is that you cannot possibly lose, since you're putting the other team at the line and giving them only two free throws, thus taking away their chance to tie the game with a three-pointer. The only possible way for it to bite you is if they intentionally miss a free throw, get the offensive rebound AND score to either tie or win. I'm no math major, but the chances of all those things happening are not high, so by fouling up three your odds of winning increase exponentially.

The Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves in this exact situation on Monday night, leading the Sacramento Kings 119-116 with under 10 seconds remaining. After Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins missed a two-point shot, Kings guard De'Aaron Fox grabbed the rebound and was immediately fouled by Wiggins. With four second to go and a three-point lead, Wiggins made the smart play, and barring a miracle he essentially locked up a win for the T-Wolves.

This is the part where we inform you that a miracle happened. Fox made the first free throw, cutting the lead to 119-117, then pulled off the improbable by intentionally missing his free throw, grabbing his own rebound and laying it in to tie the game:

This is not only the play of the year, it's the play of the decade and possibly even the century. The odds of a teammate getting the board and tying the game are small, so for Fox to perfectly clank it off the front iron directly to himself is almost impossible. Many have tried, just about all have failed. Somewhere up above, Kobe Bryant is grinning ear to ear watching this high-basketball IQ play over and over again.

Perhaps the craziest part of the play is that the Kings were even in a situation to force overtime. In the first half Minnesota led by as many as 20, and with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter led by 22, their largest lead of the game. From there the Kings went on a 35-13 run, punctuated by Fox's incredible play to force overtime. Sacramento went on to win 133-129 for its second straight road victory.

THROWBACK: Kings announcer loses mind over De'Aaron Fox's insane put-back dunk

MORE FROM THE LOOP
High Basketball IQ

De'Aaron Fox makes play of the year, decade and possibly the century in epic Kings win

an hour ago
Are You Ready For Some Football?

Super Bowl 2020: Ranking the 10 biggest jackasses at your Super Bowl party

18 hours ago
Kobe Bryant 1978-2020

Like Arnie and Tiger, Kobe Bryant transcended his sport

a day ago
Mamba Forever

Jack Nicholson asking a 19-year-old Kobe Bryant for his autograph is the only Kobe video you...

a day ago
Monday Superlatives

The Dodgers shouldn't get the 2017 World Series—the Yankees should

January 27, 2020
When It Rains It Pours

New Jersey Devil takes spill and misses wide open net, is having worst year in mascot history

January 26, 2020
I Can't Even

Butler introducing its adorable new mascot Simba-style is why college sports remain the best

January 25, 2020
Phenoms

Zion Williamson swatted some dude's shot to the moon

January 25, 2020
Luck of the Draw

Viktor Hovland and Beef draw random clubs out of hat, play Dubai Desert Classic's 18th hole,...

January 24, 2020
So Long, Old Friend

This supercut of of Eli Manning's best off-field moments will hit you right in the emotional

January 24, 2020
Bark Beats

You have to be a real sick puppy to bet on these Puppy Bowl XVI props

January 23, 2020
Tour Life

Apparently Henrik Stenson worked on a different kind of driving this off-season

January 23, 2020
Nothing To See Here

There is absolutely nothing suspicious about this Matt Patricia-Bill Belichick-Josh McDaniels...

January 23, 2020
Picture Me Rollin'

This perfect World Indoor Bowls shot is the most electrifying non-darts sports highlight in...

January 23, 2020
Legends

How Brent Musburger routinely turns one Super Bowl prop bet into an actual LOCK

January 23, 2020
Yeah Jeets

Derek Jeter uses breakdown of "The Flip" as opportunity to dagger the Giambi family

January 23, 2020
Tiger Watch

This compilation of Tiger Woods flushing 56 shots on the range in 26 seconds is pure golf porn

January 23, 2020
Super Bowl LIII

The best Super Bowl commercial every year since 2000

January 23, 2020
Related
The LoopDe'Aaron Fox makes play of the year, decade and pos…
Best In GolfThe story behind the gift Tiger Woods gave to each …
Home"Bad Birdie WMPO 16th Hole Polo and Hat Giveaway" O…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved