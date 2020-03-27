Davis Love III's Georgia house destroyed by fire

The St. Simons Island (Ga.) house of Davis Love III was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the blaze, according to the World Golf Hall of Fame member.

Here's what Love said in a statement released by the RSM Classic , a PGA Tour event the golfer and CBS broadcaster hosts on St. Simons Island each fall.

“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed.

“We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.

“We’ve been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more. We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy.”

First Coast News shared the following video of the fire:

Scary stuff. The Glynn County fire chief told First Coast News that Love was on the scene when crews responded to the fire at around 5:20 a.m.

The Loves are longtime residents of St. Simons Island, where Sea Island Golf Club is located. In addition to hosting the annual PGA Tour stop there since 2010, Love also re-designed the club's Plantation Course, one of two courses used for the tournament.

