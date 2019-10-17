Dancing machine Helen Alfredsson shows how to properly celebrate winning a major

On Wednesday, Helen Alfredsson added a Senior LPGA Championship to the U.S. Senior Women's Open she won in May (and the rest of her sparkling career resume). But what may have been more impressive following the win was her victory dance. As in the actual victory dance she did to celebrate.

Alfredsson attended a party for tournament volunteers after claiming the title at Indiana's French Lick Resort and promptly claimed the dance floor for herself. Turns out, the 54-year-old Swede is quite the dancing machine. Thanks to Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz for capturing this video of Alfredsson dancing like no one was looking even though a lot of people were looking:

Elaine Benes, she is not. Forget Jagger, I want the moves like Alfie.

RELATED: Former LPGA player penalized 58(!) strokes at Senior LPGA

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP