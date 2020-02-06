Congratulations 2020 Arnie Award Recipient and AT&T Athlete Jordan Spieth

To honor the late Arnold Palmer and his commitment to charity, Golf Digest has joined forces with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation to recognize three individuals who have followed in Arnie’s footsteps and used their love of the game to help others. In February 2020 three-time major champion Jordan Spieth was honored as one of the most charitable Golfers Who Give Back to receive the coveted Arnie Award, Golf Digest’s highest honor in recognition of the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation accomplishments.

Founded in 2014, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation’s main goal was to raise awareness and financial support in four areas close to his heart. Fast forward to 2019, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation has raised over $4 million dollars and distributed grants to over 80 unique community partners.

Arnold Palmer would be proud. Congratulations to all of the recipients of the 2020 Arnie Awards – Toby Keith, Steve Young and AT&T Athlete, Jordan Spieth.