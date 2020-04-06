Trending
Yes Please

College GameDay at the Masters would be the greatest crossover event in the history of mankind

By
an hour ago
Masters 2016Dom Furore / Golf Digest
Dom FuroreMasters 2016Dom Furore / Golf Digest

What if I was to tell you that the potential new date for the Masters would intersect with a college football Saturday. Is that something you might be interested in?

Sorry, I'm currently re-watching "Entourage" for the billionth time during the quarantine, and I just watched that hilarious "What about Bob?" episode last night, so it's on my mind.

Anyway, the Masters in November is now a very real possibility according to the new proposed schedule, and it's safe to say that's something we'd all be very interested in. A lot still has to happen to reach that point, but just the possibility of it has sports fans all kinds of riled up on Monday.

If the Masters was played the week of November 9-15, and there was no delay to the college football season, the third round would be played on the same Saturday as two massive football games in the Peach State: Tennessee @ Georgia, Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech. Do you see where we're going with this?

All the credit goes to ESPN college basketball analyst Dan Dakich, who came up with what we can only describe as the greatest crossover event idea in the history of mankind: "College GameDay" at Augusta National:

Dakich isn't the most popular personality on social media, but that's nothing one great idea can't fix. He even got praise from GameDay's own Kirk Herbstreit, who tagged ESPN's VP of production Lee Fitting in his tweet:

The tiny problem with this idea is that it has no chance of happening, at least on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National. Something tells me Lee Corso putting on a mascot head behind the 18th green while some drunkard holds up a "F--- LANE KIFFIN" sign in the background wouldn't fly at ANGC.

But that doesn't mean GameDay can't set up shop just down the road. Perhaps in the Hooters parking lot right next to John Daly's RV? Now we're talking!

There are a ton of logistical things that way more important people than myself would have to figure out for this to actually happen. In other words, it ain't happening, but we should try and put on the internet full-court press to make it happen. We got ESPN to drop the Jordan documentary early. We can definitely get them to do GameDay at Augusta.

RELATED: The 10 most syrupy Jim Nantz Masters monologues

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Something's Got To Give

How golf's revised majors season will impact your college football consumption this fall

an hour ago
Yes Please

College GameDay at the Masters would be the greatest crossover event in the history of mankind...

an hour ago
Back In the Day

This Allen Iverson story reads like the setup to a great joke: A.I. and D-Wade walk into a . ....

5 hours ago
Golf 101

Did you know: The longest playoff in golf history went an exhausting 72 holes for the U.S....

6 hours ago
Nope

Hard pass on this video of a skydiver pulling his friend's chute after he was knocked out

7 hours ago
The Masters

Masters 2020: The 10 most syrupy Jim Nantz Masters monologues

7 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Video game sports are actually making everything worse

7 hours ago
Sexy Rexy

Rex Ryan calls Amari Cooper a 'turd' on live television. Not an April Fool's joke

April 3, 2020
Great Golf Debates

You are pulling off a heist. Which golfers are on your crew?

April 3, 2020
People Helping People

Shin-Soo Choo—who just gave $1,000 to all 190 Texas Rangers minor leaguers—is your human of

April 2, 2020
Well Played

Patrick Ewing and a cheerleader once pulled off an epic April Fools' prank on a New York

April 2, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The creator of the Stableford scoring system was a darn good stick himself

April 2, 2020
Memory Lane

Cult Classics: The MVP of the 2017 USF-UCF barnburner didn't even play in the game

April 2, 2020
Viral Videos

This dark version of the Masters theme song will make you even sadder about next week

April 2, 2020
Get Krunk

If Ina Garten says it's OK to start drinking at 9 a.m., you should start drinking at 9 a.m.

April 1, 2020
It Just Means More

Kirby Smart, a true Bulldog, "couldn't stomach" Netflix's 'Tiger King'

April 1, 2020
Golf Pranks
April 1, 2020
Listen To Larry

Larry David tells "idiots" to stay home and watch TV in most perfect PSA ever

April 1, 2020
Related
coaches & instructorsCheck Your Swing With Just a Basketball
coaches & instructorsKeep Your Eyes on the Ball With This Putting Drill
Golf News & ToursAugusta National Women's Am, USGA Senior Opens are …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved