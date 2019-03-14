Caddie Confidential: TPC Sawgrass

ABOUT

The job of a PGA Tour caddie is part advisor, part strategist, part psychologist, sometimes even part swing coach. As competition on tour has gotten tougher and the purses bigger, the caddie’s responsibilities have multiplied and become more visible. Here you’ll hear what happens between players and caddies when the game is on.

In this 50-minute video program, Paul Tesori, Webb Simpson’s caddie for the past eight years, describes in detail how he guides and manages his player. Better yet, he does it over the final three holes at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., annual site of the Players Championship. That famous finishing stretch includes the reachable par-5 16th, the precarious 17th with its island green, and the massive par-4 18th. Tesori has caddied on tour for two decades, including a long stint with multiple-major champion Vijay Singh. In this program, he discusses what it’s like to be in the heat of battle with these superstars, what they discuss, how they think and play and where an effective caddie can calm the nerves or save the day.

Tesori’s knowledge, insider stories and dynamic style carry a program that both informs and entertains. You’ll never look at these holes—or a tour telecast—the same way again.