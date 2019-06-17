Trending
Brooks Koepka opens as overwhelming Open Championship favorite

PEBBLE BEACH—Brooks Koepka came up short for his fifth major championship in his last nine starts at the U.S. Open, Gary Woodland besting Koepka by three at Pebble Beach. The oddsmakers don't believe that will deter his resolve next month at Royal Portrush.

According to SuperBook USA, Koepka opens as the overwhelming favorite for the 2019 Open Championship at an eye-popping 6/1 odds.

In itself, Koepka's play warrants such a strong position—he's now finished first or second in four of the last five majors. He also has two top 10s at the Open in his last three appearances, and his caddie Ricky Elliott grew up in the town of Portrush, frequenting the venerable links often as a child.

Following Koepka is Dustin Johnson, coming in at 12/1. Johnson had a disappointing weekend at Pebble Beach, failing to make a weekend move in spite of solid iron play. Johnson's enjoyed some success at the Open, but has finished outside the top 40 in three of his last R&A outings. Tiger Woods, who managed a T-21 finish at the U.S. Open in the face of putting woes, is also listed at 12/1. Woods, a three-time Open champ, finished T-6 last year at Carnoustie. The 43-year-old is not expected to compete between the U.S. and British Open, taking time to spend with his family and recover.

Off his tour de force performance at Pebble Beach, Woodland is curiously listed at 50/1. Though Woodland doesn't have much of an Open track record, his display at Pebble was far from an anomaly, owning two runner-ups and eight top-10 finishes this season.

Other players of note include Justin Rose at 16/1, reigning Open champ Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm at 20/1, and Justin Thomas at 30/1.

The 2019 Open Championship begins July 18. It is the first time the claret jug has visited Royal Portrush since 1951.

