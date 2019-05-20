Brooks Koepka isn't the only one on a roll. A few equipment streaks remained intact at the PGA Championship as well

Brooks Koepka has now won three of the past five major championships played and four of eight. How historically dominant is Koepka's stretch? Only Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan are the only male golfers to have won four majors in a eight-major stretch in the modern era. Koepka's PGA Championship win has elevated him into elite territory.
There were a few other impressive streaks in majors solidified on Sunday as it relates to the equipment front. Koepka’s winner’s bag from the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black extended four significant equipment runs in drivers, driver shafts, irons shafts and the golf ball. TaylorMade, Mitsubishi and True Temper have all won the past five majors while Titleist golf balls have found the winner’s circle in eight of the last nine, with Tiger Woods’ win at this year’s Masters using a Bridgestone ball stopping a seven-major winning streak for Titleist.
RELATED: The clubs Brooks Koepka used to win the 2019 PGA Championship
Here’s a look at the equipment involved in these impressive runs:
DRIVER
2019 PGA: TaylorMade M5, 10.5 degrees
2019 Masters: TaylorMade M5 460, 9 degrees
2018 PGA: TaylorMade M3, 9.5 degrees
2018 Open Championship: TaylorMade M4, 8.5 degrees
2018 U.S. Open: TaylorMade M3, 9.5 degrees
DRIVER SHAFT
2019 PGA: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX
2019 Masters: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 73TX
2018 PGA: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX
2018 Open Championship: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 60X
2018 U.S. Open: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX
IRON SHAFTS
2019 PGA: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
2019 Masters: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
2018 PGA: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
2018 Open Championship: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
2018 U.S. Open: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
BALL
2019 PGA: Titleist Pro V1x
2019 Masters: Bridgestone Tour B XS
2018 PGA: Titleist Pro V1x
2018 Open Championship: Titleist Pro V1x
2018 U.S. Open: Titleist Pro V1x
2018 Masters: Titleist Pro V1
2017 PGA: Titleist Pro V1x
2017 Open Championship: Titleist Pro V1x
2017 U.S. Open: Titleist Pro V1x
RELATED: The putter change Dustin Johnson made before contending at Bethpage Black