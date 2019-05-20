Brooks Koepka isn't the only one on a roll. A few equipment streaks remained intact at the PGA Championship as well

Brooks Koepka has now won three of the past five major championships played and four of eight. How historically dominant is Koepka's stretch? Only Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan are the only male golfers to have won four majors in a eight-major stretch in the modern era. Koepka's PGA Championship win has elevated him into elite territory.

There were a few other impressive streaks in majors solidified on Sunday as it relates to the equipment front. Koepka’s winner’s bag from the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black extended four significant equipment runs in drivers, driver shafts, irons shafts and the golf ball. TaylorMade, Mitsubishi and True Temper have all won the past five majors while Titleist golf balls have found the winner’s circle in eight of the last nine, with Tiger Woods’ win at this year’s Masters using a Bridgestone ball stopping a seven-major winning streak for Titleist.

Here’s a look at the equipment involved in these impressive runs:

DRIVER

2019 PGA: TaylorMade M5 , 10.5 degrees

2019 Masters: TaylorMade M5 460 , 9 degrees

2018 PGA: TaylorMade M3 , 9.5 degrees

2018 Open Championship: TaylorMade M4 , 8.5 degrees

2018 U.S. Open: TaylorMade M3 , 9.5 degrees

DRIVER SHAFT

2019 PGA: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX

2019 Masters: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 73TX

2018 PGA: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX

2018 Open Championship: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 60X

2018 U.S. Open: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX

IRON SHAFTS

2019 PGA: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

2019 Masters: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

2018 PGA: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

2018 Open Championship: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

2018 U.S. Open: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

BALL

2019 PGA: Titleist Pro V1x

2019 Masters: Bridgestone Tour B XS

2018 PGA: Titleist Pro V1x

2018 Open Championship: Titleist Pro V1x

2018 U.S. Open: Titleist Pro V1x

2018 Masters: Titleist Pro V1

2017 PGA: Titleist Pro V1x

2017 Open Championship: Titleist Pro V1x

2017 U.S. Open: Titleist Pro V1x

