Oddsan hour ago

Brooks Koepka favored to win 2020 FedEx Cup, while a pair of rookies share the same odds as Tiger Woods

By
TOUR Championship - Round One
Sam Greenwood(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy bested Brooks Koepka last week at the Tour Championship. The wise men in the desert don't think that defeat will linger.

Though the FedEx Cup's $15 million has yet to hit McIlroy's bank account, bookmakers have posted odds for next season's Tour Championship. According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Koepka will open as the favorite when the new season begins in two weeks, listed as a 5/1 favorite for the 2020 FedEx Cup.

Koepka ended the regular season atop the FedEx Cup rankings, winning the newly-minted Wyndham Rewards Top 10 for his efforts. Though he dropped from that standing in the playoffs due to a T-30 at the Northern Trust and a T-24 at the BMW Championship, Koepka entered the final round of the Tour Championship with a one-shot lead. Alas, Koepka was off on the final 18, making a double and three bogeys to finish in a tie for third.

"It was one of those days where even on the range, I didn't feel very comfortable with the driver," Koepka said. "I mean, I can't bring it every day."

RELATED: This new Tour Championship wasn't perfect, but it worked

Koepka remains the World No. 1 by a relatively large margin over McIlroy, who owns the second-lowest odds at 8/1. McIlroy has won the FedEx Cup twice in his career; the only other player to make such a claim is Tiger Woods. Dustin Johnson, who finished the season in a second-half slump, is third at 12/1, as is Justin Thomas.

Speaking of Woods, the 43-year-old is marked at 40/1 odds. Perhaps this figure is jaded by Woods' post-Masters performance, or the news that he recently underwent a clean-up on his left knee. Woods, who did not reach East Lake this year, shares odds with Collin Morikawa (who earned his card in just five professional starts this summer) and Viktor Hovland, who earned tour status through the Korn Ferry Finals.

Other notables include Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler at 25/1, phenom Matthew Wolff at 50/1 and Phil Mickelson at 250/1.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursClutch up-and-down on 18th hole helps Georgia's Bob…
Golf News & ToursBrooks Koepka favored to win 2020 FedEx Cup, while …
Golf News & ToursDon't tell Brooks Koepka, but Rory McIlroy is comin…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection