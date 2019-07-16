British Open Preview Podcast: Can Rory McIlroy handle the pressure of playing a "home game"?

The 2019 Open Championship is the rare golf tournament where Tiger Woods might not be the biggest story. Instead, Rory McIlroy, the hometown kid and betting favorite, has grabbed most of the headlines early in the week at Royal Portrush. But is it too much for the four-time major champ to handle? And does a home-course advantage in golf even exist?

Those are two of the main topics touched on in this week's Golf Digest Podcast, but there's so much more to talk about besides McIlroy, and yes, Woods. Oh, and we didn't forget about you, Brooks Koepka .

Ryan Herrington joins Sam Weinman and I from Royal Portrush to discuss this mysterious (to most) golf course, the favorites to win, some sleepers to contend, and of course, the food situation in the media center. Please have a listen to our Open preview—and don't forget to set your alarms early this week.