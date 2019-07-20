PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — It didn’t take long for Shane Lowry to become addicted to the cheers on Saturday at Royal Portrush. With each successive birdie he made on his way to shooting a sensational 63, they only grew louder. The galleries were singing, dancing and pushing the Irishman farther and farther ahead of his competition, guiding him to a four-stroke lead entering the final round of the Open Championship.

“Every time I had a putt today, I wanted to hole it because I wanted to hear that roar,” Lowry said.

When Lowry spoke to the media after the round, the expression was still one of bewilderment. What just happened?

“Honestly, that’s the most incredible day I’ve ever had on the golf course,” Lowry said. “I honestly can’t explain what it was like."

RELATED: Shane Lowry shoots a Saturday 63 to take commanding lead at Portrush

Indeed, the scene was surreal at times. There were fans waving Irish flags, chanting, “There’s only one Shane Lowry.” After the round, several hundred lingered behind the 18th green grandstand, watching Lowry do a series of TV interviews, and continuing to serenade him.

And it was only Saturday.

Lowry played the front nine in three under, then made birdies on the 10th 12th, 15th, 16th and 17th holes. He had a birdie look on the 18th as well, from 18 feet that would have tied the major-championship record for low 18 holes, but it missed just left of the hole.

Had that dropped, it certainly would have become the highlight of the day, but instead, Lowry mentioned this moment he had with his caddie, Bo Martin.

“I said to Bo walking off the 17th tee, ‘We might never have a day like this on the golf course again. So let's enjoy this next half hour.’ You know what I mean? And that’s what I did. The crowd was incredible. I just can’t believe what it was like.”

And it was only Saturday.

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS