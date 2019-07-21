British Open 2019: Rickie Fowler to wear traditional Sunday orange despite off-course concerns

Rickie Fowler says he understands the political and cultural significance of orange on the Emerald Isle. That won't stop the 30-year-old from wearing his traditional Sunday ensemble at Royal Portrush.

Fowler, who enters the final round of the 2019 Open Championship in a tie for sixth after a Saturday 66, had been warned by players and caddies about wearing his usual attire. That's because the color orange has a connotation in Northern Ireland. The Orange Order is a Protestant fraternal order with deep conservative unionist roots in the country.

Though Ireland is currently in an era of peace, the color can still conjure memories to the past.

However, after doing some research, Fowler told the media he has decided to stick with his Sunday outfit.

“I obviously know the history of Ireland and Northern Ireland. But a few people told me that being not a local, it doesn't necessarily matter as much or it shouldn't,” Fowler said at Portrush. “I'll have traditional Sunday orange."

Orange has been Fowler's motif throughout his career, his Sunday clothes shaded in the color as a nod to his Oklahoma State University roots.

Fowler begins Sunday eight shots behind 54-hole leader Shane Lowry. Since finishing T-2 to Rory McIlroy at the 2014 Open, Fowler has not finished in the top 20 at this event.