British Open 2018: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm new betting favorites after Day 1 at Carnoustie

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are tied for eighth, three back of leader Kevin Kisner following the first round of the Open Championship. But according to oddsmakers, they're in the driver's seat.

After Day 1 at Carnoustie, Rahm and McIlroy are listed as the new favorites for the claret jug, owning 10-1 odds by Ladbrokes, William Hill and Sky Bet. Both European stars took aggressive routes in their two-under rounds, taking advantage of the burnt-out confines of the venerable links. McIlroy, who won the championship in 2014, has posted top-five finishes in the last two Opens after missing the 2015 championship with injury, while Rahm is making just his third career Open appearance (with last year's T-44 his best mark).

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are right behind at 14-1. The reigning PGA champ is also at two under, among the early leaders before playing the final seven two over, while Fowler is a shot back. Tony Finau, who turned in one of the rounds of the day with a four-under 67, enters Friday at 16-1, with Ryder Cup candidates Francesco Molinari (22-1) and Alex Noren (25-1) trailing.

The bookmakers didn't give much love for Kisner, who played in the final pairing at the PGA Championship. The 34-year-old, who started the round at 200-1, did make a dramatic jump from that figure. Still, 26-1 for the first-round leader shows little faith from the sharps.

As for pre-tournament favorite Dustin Johnson, the books don't consider him a threat to make the weekend. A triple-bogey on the 18th translated to a five-over 76 for DJ, which placed him in a tie for 129th. Johnson is now tagged at 150-1.

Other notables include Jordan Spieth (33-1), who stumbled through the final holes for a one-over day, Justin Rose (33-1) and U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka (40-1).

Oh yes, as for the Tiger Woods fella...the 14-time major winner, who is five back after an even-par 71, will start Friday at 25-1. The 42-year-old has three Open victories, but hasn't finished in the top five since 2012.

