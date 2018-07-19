Open Championship3 hours ago

British Open 2018: Jordan Spieth makes a ridiculous save by putting through edge of bunker

Jordan Spieth's short game has been much-maligned this season. Not that you would know it by this ridiculous save at Carnoustie.

Spieth, the defending Open champ, entered Scotland ranked 175th in strokes gained/putting and sans top-10 finish since Augusta National. But the 24-year-old came firing out of the gate Thursday morning, touring the first seven holes in two under. However, following a tugged approach at the eight, the three-time major winner faced a difficult up-and-down proposition. "Absolutely zero chance of getting this within a couple feet of the flagstick," said commentator Jerry Foltz.

Spieth had a different outcome in mind, skirting the sand with this marvelous putt:

Now that, my friends, is how you use the Texas wedge. Spieth would tap-in for par, and heads to the 14th at three under, two back of the early leaders.

