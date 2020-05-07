News6 hours ago

Billy Walters, gambler tied to Phil Mickelson, released from prison early

By
Billy Walters arrives at Federal court in New York in April 2017.
Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Las Vegas businessman and gambler Billy Walters, whose insider-trading case was linked to Phil Mickelson, was released early from a five-year prison sentence this week.

According to his lawyer, Richard Wright, Walters was released to his home due to his age, as it made him vulnerable to COVID-19 in prison. He will serve out the remainder of his sentence in Carlsbad, Calif.

“I want to thank all my friends and supporters for their well wishes on the occasion of my release from prison and move to home confinement,” Walters said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to be in the safe environment of my home, with my loving family, during this pandemic. At 73, I feel quite healthy and will follow all of the guidelines for staying that way.”

In 2017, Walters was convicted in U.S. District Court of securities fraud, conspiracy and wire fraud. Prosecutors argued that from 2008 to 2014, Walters made more than $43 million from trades of Dean Foods by realizing profits and avoiding losses thanks to information he had obtained from former company chairman Tom Davis. At the urging of Walters, Mickelson (a golf partner of Walters) began to trade in Dean Foods stock, and made more than $931,000 in profits after buying and selling holdings between July and August 2012. Mickelson’s trading in Dean Foods was used as evidence against Walters, but Mickelson did not testify at trial. The golfer’s lawyers informed the prosecution and defense that if called by either side, Mickelson would decline to testify based on his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The government had no proof whether Mickelson knew where Walters’ information was coming from, and thus could not know if he intended to violate the laws against insider trading. But the SEC did name Mickelson a “relief defendant” in a civil case, meaning that the agency believed that he profited from insider trading in Dean Foods, even if he didn’t engage in it himself. Mickelson settled that civil case by agreeing to surrender his trading profits plus interest of more than $100,000. In doing so, Mickelson neither admitted nor denied the allegations in the SEC’s complaint.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson's Insider-Trading Escape

Walters’ civil case remains ongoing, regarding a $25.4 million fine from his Dean Foods stock trades. Arguments on the case are scheduled for June 1.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods-Phil Mickelson match sets date, venue a…
Golf News & ToursTour pro rips Vijay Singh for entering Korn Ferry T…
Golf News & ToursVijay Singh plans to do something he's surprisingly…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved