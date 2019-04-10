Best Golf Resorts In The Southwest

THE BOULDERS RESORT & SPA

Carefree, Ariz.

Newly renovated, the sandstone-faced Curio by Hilton lodging is fully integrated into perhaps the most dramatic rock formations in Arizona, which also served as backdrops to holes on two Jay Morrish-designed courses.

FOUR SEASONS RESORT SCOTTSDALE AT TROON NORTH

Nestled beneath Pinnacle Peak and among Scottsdale's most heralded private courses, the resort is just minutes away from the stunning Monument and Pinnacle courses of Troon North.

THE INN AT HORSESHOE BAY Three Robert Trent Jones Sr. courses—Ram Rock, Slick Rock and Apple Rock—are the highlight of this newly renovated golf resort in the Texas Hill Country. More than $7.5 million was invested into upgrading the three resort courses in 2016, and lodging and amenities upgrades add to the resort's offerings. The members-only Jack Nicklaus Summit Rock course, which opened in 2012, is another added bonus for those who can access the course. An 18-hole par-72 putting course includes lights for night-time play, 56 bunkers and is layed out over 142 acres. More information

THE INN AT ENTRADA

St. George, Utah

Set amid Utah's Dixie red hills, The Inn offers access to the private Entrada at Snow Canyon and the nearby public Sand Hollow, both with spectacular cliff-hanging holes.

JW MARRIOTT SAN ANTONIO HILL COUNTRY RESORT & SPA

Perhaps the finest hotel complex in the J.W. Marriott family, it towers above a Pete Dye 18 that has hosted a PGA Tour Champions event and a Greg Norman 18 that's an annual stop on the PGA Tour.

LOEWS VENTANA CANYON RESORT

Tucson

Tucked against the Catalina Mountains in northeast Tucson, the sprawling yet low-profile resort provides access to the private Ventana Golf & Racquet Club's two Tom Fazio designs, the Canyon and Mountain Courses, the latter with its iconic 107-yard par-3 third tucked within steep walls of a mountain canyon.

OMNI BARTON CREEK RESORT & SPA

Austin

The 4,000 acres of Hill Country contain two superb Tom Fazio 18s and the earliest design of Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw. The Arnold Palmer Lakeside Course is a few miles away on Lake Travis.

RITZ-CARLTON, DOVE MOUNTAIN

Marana, Ariz.

Northwest of Tucson, nestled in the Sonoran desert just below the Tortolito Mountains, the resort is surrounded by 27 Jack Nicklaus-designed holes at The Golf Club at Dove Mountain and also offers privileges at the private 36-hole Gallery Golf Club, both former sites of professional golf's world match-play event.

