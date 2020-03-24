Best Golf Resorts In Hawaii

FAIRMONT ORCHID

Kohala Coast

The 32-acre oceanfront hotel offers a sandy beach cove and access to 36-hole Francis H. I’i Brown Golf Club, where the holes are edged with dramatic volcanic rock formations.

Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii

FOUR SEASONS RESORT HUALALAI

Kailua-Kona

Extensive resort with an ocean-view hotel adjacent to the 11-year-old Jack Nicklaus-design Hualalai Golf Course.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

FOUR SEASONS RESORT LANAI

Lanai City

Stunning setting on cliffs above Hupoloe Bay. Stroll through archeological ruins down to the beach, or head in the opposite direction to a Jack Nicklaus design with thrilling ocean-cove carries.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Lanai City

FOUR SEASONS RESORT MAUI AT WAILEA

Maui

This is on the southern, dry side of the island, where rain rarely chases golfers away. There are two Robert Trent Jones Jr. 18s (Golf and Emerald) and a charming “grand lady” of Hawaiian resort courses, the Old Blue.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

GRAND WAILEA, A WALDORF ASTORIA RESORT

Maui

There’s an elaborate and elegant hotel just west of the Wailea complex with access to all three of its ocean-view layouts.

RITZ-CARLTON, KAPALUA

Maui

The oceanfront hotel is separated from ocean cliffs by an ancient Hawaiian burial site. To its south is its resort's extensive practice facility, complete with three practice holes. On its left is the Arnold Palmer-co-designed Bay Course. A bit farther away to the right is the Coore-and-Crenshaw Plantation Course, long home of the PGA Tour's tournament of champions.

PRINCEVILLE

Kauai

An unsurpassed setting on bluffs overlooking big waves of North Shore surf, with rugged volcanic cliffs just to the south. Main 18 of Makai Golf Course has been totally retrofit, and the Woods nine is a charming walking option.

The St. Regis Princeville Resort

