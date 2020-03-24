Editors' Choice: Destinations & Accommodations2 hours ago

Best Golf Resorts In Canada

CABOT LINKS LODGE
Inverness, Nova Scotia

The hottest destination in North America, with an understated lodge along the four-year-old Cabot Links and just down the coast from the new Cabot Cliffs 18. Both courses were recently ranked among Golf Digest's World 100 Greatest. More Information

Photo by Dom Furore

FAIRMONT BANFF (ALBERTA) SPRINGS
In the center of Banff National Park, “the Castle in the Rockies” presides over 27 river-valley holes, 18 of which were designed by Canada's legendary Stanley Thompson.
More Information

Fairmont Banff Springs
Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

FAIRMONT JASPER (ALBERTA) PARK LODGE
Another national park resort, this one northwest of Banff, with an equally classic Stanley Thompson layout, though very different than Banff, which accentuates the talent and versatility of the golf architect.
More Information

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

FAIRMONT TREMBLANT
Mont Tremblant, Quebec

Long considered one of Quebec's finest ski resorts, in the past 20 years Mont Tremblant has become a golfer's haven thanks to the Thomas McBroom-designed Le Geant and the Mike Hurdzan/Dana Fry-designed Le Diable courses.
More Information

Fairmont Tremblant property
Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

