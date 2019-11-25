Trending
Feel-Good Story

Anthony Kim once giving a five-figure tip to a waitress in need is the Thanksgiving story to warm your soul

By
2 hours ago
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard - Round One
Sam Greenwood (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Anthony Kim has become golf's version of Bigfoot, his legend growing by the year as tales of unsubstantiated sightings mount. However, this story involving Kim and an in-need waitress is too good not to be true.

In a promo for Golf Channel's "Swing Expedition," Adam Schriber, Kim's former swing coach, relayed a tale when he and Kim visited a pizza joint in Palm Desert, Calif., in 2008.

According to Schriber, the two were served by a pregnant waitress. Kim congratulated the woman, and remarked that her husband "must be so excited," Schriber recalled.

A comment that struck a nerve with the waitress, as she broke down in tears. She told Kim that her boyfriend has left her, and admitted she was scared to have the baby on her own.

"My goodness, I didn't see that coming," Kim told Schriber.

Months later, Kim and Schriber returned to the restaurant, where they saw the aforementioned waitress. Schriber said that the woman greeted Kim with a hug, breaking out a photo of her baby. When Schriber asked what was going on, Kim replied he had left a gift for her at that initial meeting.

"I can't remember, it was either a $10,000 or $20,000 tip," Schriber said. "To see him give back and do things for other people ... that's what it's all about."

Kim hasn't hit a shot on tour since 2012. But we doubt anybody in the sport is going to submit a better feel-good story this Thanksgiving week.

